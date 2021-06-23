DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moving to strengthen its role as a leading marketer of IoT (internet of things) products and services, Forward Vision Marketing has joined the ioXt Alliance, the only global, industry-led IoT product security and certification program in the world.
"The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT security and the perfect fit for us because of our history helping clients accelerate adoption of their IoT offerings," said Kelly Stark, founder and principal of Forward Vision. "Studies have found that a great many IoT projects fail due to poor adoption. Clients turned to us to avoid that."
Stark said the firm creates B2B strategies that best communicate IoT benefits, including a clear understanding of the technology's advantages to businesses and their end-users.
Stark noted that the number of IoT devices worldwide is forecast to triple to 24.5 billion by 2030. "Most small-to-medium businesses are unsure about how IoT technology can boost their business," she said. "We see our membership in the iOxt Alliance as part of our mission to help these companies overcome their concerns. We show them how to engage prospective buyers in every step of their journey -- to educate, inform and win their trust."
"We're pleased to welcome Forward Vision to the ioXt Alliance," said Brad Ree, CTO of the ioXt Alliance. "As we continue our work to create a secure ecosystem for connected devices globally, the involvement and support from experienced IoT industry practitioners like Forward Vision is critical to help us achieve our goals."
Demand for internet-enabled devices continues to climb as products have matured, said Stark. IoT products can provide almost anything a business or consumer would like, plus the convenience of being able to manage it through a web app or a mobile device. However, many industry leaders see security concerns as a major barrier to IoT adoption.
As the ioXt Alliance addresses security concerns, a major part of Forward Vision's mission is to encourage adoption. The company specializes in helping companies launch new products and services using a proven methodology known as the "Start Right -- Finish Well" launch management process. "Because a market launch involves dozens of moving parts, companies that succeed at it understand the importance of carefully crafting a cohesive sales and marketing plan to reach their sales goals," she said.
More About Forward Vision
Forward Vision is a full-service B2B agency. In addition to offering digital and traditional marketing services, it provides brand management, product portfolio strategy, search engine optimization, events planning, market research, and sales enablement. Its clients come from RFID, telecom, IoT, cloud services, and mobile solution markets and include Fujitsu Network Communications, the RAIN Alliance, Tech Titans, SOLiD, ISCO International, SML and MSM Solutions. Learn more at http://iotmarketing.net/.
About the ioXt Alliance
The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Founded by leading technology and product manufacturing firms, including Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Comcast and more, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT product security and certification program in the world. Products with the ioXt SmartCert gives consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.
# # #
Media Contact
Becky Breining, Forward Vision Marketing, 307-421-5609, becky@forwardvision.net
SOURCE Forward Vision Marketing