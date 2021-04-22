IRVINE, Calif. and College Station, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Telecom, the only U.S. manufacturer of modules for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, today announced a partnership with ISP Supplies, a national provider of networking equipment and services, to deliver Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) products that bridge the digital divide in all 50 states. Combining Global Telecom's award-winning products and patented security technology with ISP Supplies' extensive end-to-end deployment services will bring unparalleled quality, efficiency, reliability and support for private LTE networks.
Their shared mission: to connect the unconnected in America.
CBRS is a band of spectrum that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) set aside in 2015 to provide fast, reliable, accessible connectivity to the estimated 160 million Americans in communities that lack true broadband internet. Last year, wireless service providers spent $4.6 billion in an FCC auction for slices of CBRS spectrum.
The partnership will target underserved areas in education, work from home (WFH) and work from everywhere (WFX) entrepreneurship, and Native American communities. The companies will offer a comprehensive one-stop solution, with an integrated management system, cutting-edge wireless devices with fast Cat 15 data throughput, and support for everything needed to build and maintain a long-lasting private LTE network, including equipment, power, service and more.
"CBRS is a brave new world for connectivity and it's no surprise all the biggest players are jumping in to buy spectrum, but the real untapped potential is in the products and deployment of the actual networks," said Ahmad Malkawi, CEO of Global Telecom. "ISP Supplies was a natural choice for Global Telecom with their impressive track record working across the nation as a trusted resource in communities that fall into the category of broadband deserts."
ISP Supplies has an established reputation for working with communities in areas where access to high-speed internet is problematic. The company, which recently expanded internationally with an office in Ottawa, has partnered successfully with several Tribal Communities and brought internet access to thousands of underserved residents.
"There's an undeniable need for enhancing America's access to high-speed internet and we can't imagine a better partner than Global Telecom to supercharge the effort," said Jonathan Nicholson, Marketing Director / International Sales of ISP Supplies. "Their tech and our on-the-ground expertise in network design and deployment will be extremely attractive to communities hungry for affordable and fast internet service."
Global Telecom's devices central to the partnership include industry-leading design in customer premises equipment (CPE) for both indoors and outdoors deployment, with a compressive proxy server enabled management platform.
Key features of the CBRS Indoors:
- Cost effective & compact design
- Built-in high gain LTE and Wi-Fi antenna
- Advanced 4×4 MIMO and CA supporting Cat 7 throughput
- Compliant with 3GPP LTE Release 13
- Dual GE LAN ports, VoIP Line and 802.11b/g/n/ac dual band MIMO Wi-Fi support
- Router, bridge and by-pass networking
- IPv4 & IPv6 and multiple PDN support
- VPN & full L2/L3 GRE tunneling client support
- FTP, HTTP, HTTPS and TR-069 management support
- UPS battery backup option
Key features of the CBRS Outdoors:
- Built-in LTE MIMO antennas
- Advanced 4×4 MIMO, DL & UL CA supporting Cat 15 throughput
- Compliant with 3GPP LTE Release 13
- Router, bridge and by-pass networking
- IPv4 & IPv6 and multiple PDN support
- USIM card authentication support
- Secure Telnet, FTP, HTTP and TR069 OTA management support
- 48V Gigabit PoE power supply
- Mounting support (pole or wall)
- Ruggedized IP67 rating
ISP Supplies will be at the WISPAMERICA 2021 conference in Grapevine, TX from April 26th to 29th at booth 329. Visitors can learn more about the partnership and the exciting new opportunities to bridge the digital divide through CBRS.
About Global Telecom
Global Telecom engineers hardware, software and AI solutions that enable a reliable and secure Internet of Things. In 2020, the company was named the "Emerging IoT Company of the Year for the Consumer Market" in the 8th Annual Compass Intelligence Tech Awards, and "M2M Equipment Provider of the Year" at the 4th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards. The company holds two U.S. Patents (9,961,168 and 10,582,018) for breakthroughs in the design of secure wireless modules.
Website: http://www.GlobalTelecomUS.com
Twitter: @GlobalTelecomUS
LinkedIn: GlobalTelecom
Email: press@glob-tel.com
About ISP Supplies
ISP Supplies is a leading provider of high quality wired and wireless networking equipment and services, including all aspects of network design and deployment, RF planning, and frequency coordination. Centrally located in College Station, Texas, our experienced team of network engineers help customers build, operate and maintain point-to-point and point-to-multipoint licensed and unlicensed TDMA, LTE, and CBRS networks. ISP Supplies also specializes in provisioning Wi-Fi networks for small offices, outdoor venues and large enterprise deployments.
