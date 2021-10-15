Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global terrestrial laser scanning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A terrestrial laser scanning system, also known as terrestrial LiDAR (light detection and ranging), is contact-free measuring equipment that collects dense point clouds of objects. It processes the data captured and assigns color, reflectance value and X, Y, Z coordinates to each point. It comprises a laser, keypad, scanner, mobile device, operating software and a TCP/IP interface. The terrestrial laser scanning system is a new and efficient technology being used for digitalizing large objects as well as preserving and sustaining heritage buildings.

Terrestrial laser scanning systems offer high accuracy, faster data capture and positioning simplicity as compared to conventional measurement methods. There is currently a rise in the need for efficient real-time data collection equipment in the construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries. Consequently, the sales of terrestrial laser scanning systems are increasing worldwide, as it helps end users in reducing process costs by reducing the time taken for the completion of a project. Apart from this, the escalating demand for surveys and 3D laser scanning in the infrastructure industry, especially in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the leading market players are introducing improved and user-friendly terrestrial laser scanning systems that enable organizations to deploy less costly field labor which is expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Creaform Inc. (AMETEK), FARO Technologies Inc., Fugro N.V, Hexagon AB, Leica Geosystems, Maptek, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc. and Zoller + Frohlich GmbH.

Key Topics Covered:

