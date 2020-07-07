DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Car and Electric Vehicle Growth Opportunities in the Test and Measurement Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research will take an in-depth look into important market trends that are likely to influence the autonomous car and EV market and their effect on the test and measurement industry. Regional-level market analysis is done and important growth opportunities that the test and measurement community could capitalize upon are evaluated.
A vehicle should have three attributes for it to be completely autonomous: advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies, and certain wireless technologies of the infotainment system.
As the degree of autonomy of vehicles continues to grow, the number of electronic control units (ECUs) and domain control units (DCUs) incorporated into vehicles will accelerate at a geometric rate. Validating the performance of ECUs and DCUs individually can significantly enhance costs while reducing time to market.
Instead, automotive OEMs rely on testing methodologies such as hardware-in-the-loop (HIL); HIL simulates real-world traffic in the lab environment and validates the performance of software embedded inside the ECUs and DCUs against the stimuli. In addition, as data traffic increases, automotive OEMs are incorporating Ethernet technology in place of conventional bus technologies such as controller area network (CAN), local interconnect network (LIN), and FlexRay.
To validate the Ethernet technology that is incorporated into the automobile, OEMs across the automotive supply chain are leveraging Ethernet testing capabilities, which have had a high degree of success in the telecom industry for testing their proprietary automotive Ethernet technology. To validate the electric vehicle (EV), automotive OEMs require solutions that can validate the battery technology, invertor technology, and components of the electric powertrain.
In addition to testing the aforementioned components of the EV, well-established OEMs are trying to replicate ultra-fast charging technologies that were developed by Tesla. Participants of the automotive ecosystem would require a special type of power electronics that, in conjunction with simulation solutions such as HIL, can efficiently test the performance of the energy unit of the EV.
The present automotive ecosystem typically comprises those that are well established and start-ups. While the start-up community is growing at a rapid pace and has a higher degree of technological innovation associated with it, it is hampered by its inability to scale as efficiently as its well-established counterparts. Third-party service providers that offer testing and certification will prove to be invaluable for the start-up community by providing them not only with testing services but also with critical information on access to international markets.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5-step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Test and Measurement Companies
- Growth Opportunities for Test and Measurement Companies
2. Growth Environment-Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- ADAS-Key Trends
- ADAS-Regional Key Trends
- EV-Key Trends
- EV-Regional Key Trends
- Infotainment-Key Trends
- Infotainment-Regional Key Trends
- Connected Car-Key Trends in V2X
- Connected Car-Regional Trends in V2X
- HIL-Architecture
- HIL-Key Trends
- Automotive Ethernet Testing
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
3. Market Forecast
- Forecast Assumptions
- Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Revenue by Solution Type and Use Case
- Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Revenue Forecast by Solution Type and Use Case
- Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Revenue Forecast by Type of Use Case
- Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- ADAS Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Solution Type
- ADAS Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- ADAS Testing Segment-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- ADAS Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Region
- ADAS Testing Segment-Market Share Analysis
- Connected Car Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Solution Type
- Connected Car Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Connected Car Testing Segment-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Connected Car Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Connected Car Testing Segment-Market Share Analysis
- Infotainment Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Solution Type
- Infotainment Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Infotainment Testing Segment-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Infotainment Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Infotainment Testing Segment-Market Share Analysis
- EV Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Solution Type
- EV Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- EV Testing Segment-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- EV Testing Segment-Revenue Forecast by Region
- EV Testing Segment-Market Share Analysis
4. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends Impacting the Autonomous Car and EV Test and Measurement Market
- Top Predictions for the Autonomous Car and EV Testing Market
5. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
6. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Product Development and Testing
- Growth Opportunity 2-AI and ML
- Growth Opportunity 3-Efficiency of Testing
- Growth Opportunity 4-Test Simulations
- Growth Opportunity 5-Conformance Testing and IoT
- Growth Opportunity 6-Cellular and Cloud Testing
7. Brand and Demand-Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 7-Feature on Demand
- Growth Opportunity 8-Emerging Regions
8. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-6-Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities 7-8-Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
9. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities Through Implementation
