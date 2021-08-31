Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testing Laboratories - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Testing Laboratories Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Testing Laboratories estimated at US$82.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Prelude
  • Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory
  • Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services
  • Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge
  • Internet - Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory Services
  • PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry
  • Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth
  • Competitive Scenario
  • M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry
  • Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

  • Bureau Veritas Group (France)
  • Bureau Veritas North America (USA)
  • CSA Group (USA)
  • ELCA Laboratories (India)
  • Eurofins Scientific Group (France)
  • Eurofins GeneScan (Germany)
  • FM Approvals (USA)
  • Foodtest Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
  • Genetic ID (USA)
  • Geotechnical Engineering Ltd. (UK)
  • Intertek Group plc (UK)
  • Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation (USA)
  • MET Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
  • National Technical Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • NGC Testing Services (USA)
  • Retlif Testing Laboratories (USA)
  • SGS S.A. (Switzerland)
  • SGS North America, Inc. (USA)
  • SGS Consumer Testing Services (USA)
  • TUVRheinland (Germany)
  • TUV SUD America, Inc. (USA)
  • Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • FOOD TESTING MARKET - A REVIEW
  • Food Testing Laboratories - The Most Prevalent of Them All
  • Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume
  • Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market
  • Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing
  • Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for Food Testing
  • A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2016
  • List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016)
  • Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for Food Testing
  • Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen Management Measures
  • Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries
  • Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures
  • Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
  • Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs
  • Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
  • Nanotechnology in Food Testing
  • Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
  • Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing:An Opportunity to Tap
  • Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter
  • AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET
  • Market Overview
  • Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend
  • Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth
  • Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT Testing
  • Power Generation Sector - The Traditional Revenue Contributor
  • Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT Testing Laboratories
  • Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT Testing
  • Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment
  • Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects for NDT Equipment
  • Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry
  • Automotive Sector - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments
  • Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions
  • Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise
  • Technological Advances Prop Up Growth
  • Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations - A Challenge
  • CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
  • Prelude
  • Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services
  • Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store
  • End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth
  • Market Drivers & Trends
  • Key Challenges
  • Calibration Services: Provider Landscape
  • FORENSIC TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
  • A Primer
  • Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor
  • DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime
  • Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics
  • Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics
  • Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity
  • All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services
  • Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism
  • Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pwonu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-testing-laboratories-market-report-2021-2027-metabolomic-profiling-in-food-safety-testing---an-opportunity-to-tap-301365985.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.