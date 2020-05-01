DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thermal Imaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Thermal Imaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising adoption of thermal imaging in automotive industry, rising r&d investments by companies, governments, capital firms and growing government expenditure on aerospace & defense sector.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising Adoption of Thermal Imaging in Automotive Industry
3.1.2 Rising R&D Investments by Companies, Governments, and Capital Firms
3.1.3 Growing Government Expenditure on Aerospace & Defense Sector
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Thermal Imaging Market, By Type
4.1 Solution
4.2 Services
4.3 Hardware
5 Thermal Imaging Market, By Technology
5.1 Uncooled
5.2 Cooled
6 Thermal Imaging Market, By Wavelength
6.1 Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)
6.2 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)
6.3 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)
7 Thermal Imaging Market, By Network Product
7.1 Thermal Scopes & vision goggles
7.2 Thermal Modules
7.3 Thermal Cameras
7.4 Fixed/mounted cores
8 Thermal Imaging Market, By Application
8.1 Personal vision systems
8.2 Search & rescue
8.3 Monitoring and Inspection
8.3.1 Structural Health Monitoring
8.3.2 Quality Assessment
8.3.3 Machine Condition Monitoring
8.3.4 HVAC System Inspection
8.4 Security and Surveillance
8.4.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
8.4.2 Tracking
8.4.3 Perimeter Security
8.5 Detection and Measurement
8.5.1 Prototype Assessment
8.5.2 Level Measurement
8.5.3 Gas Detection
8.5.4 Fire/Flare Detection
8.5.5 Body Temperature Measurement
9 Thermal Imaging Market, By End User
9.1 Residential
9.2 Oil & Gas
9.3 Industrial
9.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.5 Government
9.6 Food & Beverages
9.7 Commercial
9.8 Automotive
9.9 Aerospace & Defense
10 Thermal Imaging Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 U.K
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 France
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Zhejiang Ulirvision Technology Co. Ltd.
12.2 Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd.
12.3 Xenics
12.4 United Technologies
12.5 Tonbo Imaging
12.6 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.
12.7 Testo SE & Co. KGaA
12.8 Seek Thermal
12.9 Opgal
12.10 Lynred
12.11 Leonardo S.p.A.
12.12 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
12.13 Hgh Infrared Systems
12.14 Fluke Corporation
12.15 FLIR Systems, Inc.
12.16 COX
12.17 Calumino
12.18 BAE Systems
12.19 Axis Communications AB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7b806
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716