DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Torque Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global torque sensor market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Torque sensor, or torque transducer, refers to an electronic device that is designed to detect, monitor, record and regulate rotational and linear forces exerted on it. It converts mechanical input into an electrical signal and is commonly used in electric motors, rotors, gearboxes, craft shifts, crankshafts, engines and other rotating devices to ensure optimal performance of the entire system. Super acoustic wave (SAW), strain gauge, optical, magnetoelastic and piezoelectric torque sensors are the most common variants available in the market. They find extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, agriculture and mining.
Significant growth in the automotive industry and the increasing demand for high-performance hybrid and electric automobiles are among the key factors that are creating a positive outlook for the market. Torque sensors are fitted into the steering column in the electric power steering (EPS) system to improve the fuel and energy efficiency of the vehicle. Apart from this, it is also used for real-time torque management, engine and chassis performance measurement and energy transmission of the automobile.
Furthermore, widespread adoption of torque sensors by industrial robots for product testing is also providing a boost to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the development of rotary sensors with minimal weight, electrical noise, high stiffness and improved response time, are contributing to the market growth. The production of non-contact and wireless optical torque sensors with greater sensitivity and electrical passiveness, along with the emergence of medical robots, are some of the other factors projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global torque sensor market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Type:
- Rotary Torque Sensor
- Reaction Torque Sensor
Breakup by Technology:
- Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
- Optical
- Strain Gauge
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Testing and Measurement
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Applied Measurements Ltd., Crane Electronics Inc., Datum Electronics Ltd. (Indutrade AB), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Spectris plc), Infineon Technologies AG, Kistler Holding AG, Norbar Torque Tools Ltd. (Snap-on Incorporated), PCB Piezotronics Inc. (MTS Systems Corporation), etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global torque sensor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global torque sensor industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global torque sensor market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Torque Sensor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Rotary Torque Sensor
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Reaction Torque Sensor
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Optical
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Strain Gauge
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Aerospace and Defense
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Testing and Measurement
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Healthcare
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Applied Measurements Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Crane Electronics Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Datum Electronics Ltd. (Indutrade AB)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Hitachi Ltd.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Spectris Plc)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Infineon Technologies AG
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Kistler Holding AG
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Norbar Torque Tools Ltd. (Snap-on Incorporated)
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 PCB Piezotronics Inc. (MTS Systems Corporation)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvokz3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716