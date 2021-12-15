LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenNode, an industry leader in Bitcoin payments, announced today that the global travel company Travala.com is now accepting Bitcoin payments on the Lightning Network using OpenNode. Travala.com offers over 3 million travel products around the world that you can now use Bitcoin Lightning Network payments to purchase.
Juan Otero, CEO of Travala.com, commented, "The Lightning Network is a significant and much-needed step for global crypto adoption. At Travala.com, we're constantly exploring ways to further bridge the gap between blockchain and travel, so working with OpenNode to enable Bitcoin payments on the Lightning Network was a natural fit for us to continue innovating towards the future of travel."
Together OpenNode and Travala.com are showing the world that Bitcoin can be used as a medium of exchange to travel to anywhere in the world. Travala.com has already been accepting Bitcoin but with this integration, their platform can now accept Bitcoin payments instantly at a fraction of the cost and energy consumption of on-chain Bitcoin payments.
Steve Hipwell, COO of Travala.com, commented, "Improving the customer experience is always the number one priority on our list. With OpenNode's Lightning Network solution, travelers can book their trips with the world's most popular cryptocurrency faster and cheaper than ever before."
Ryan Flowers, Head of Marketing at OpenNode, commented, "Working with Travala.com is exciting because we can showcase that Bitcoin can act as a medium of exchange and improve payments for the entire travel industry. The travel industry suffers from the downfalls of traditional currencies such as chargeback fraud, long settlement times, and high processing fees and with Bitcoin payments on the Lightning network, we can solve all of these issues."
For media inquiries, please contact Phil LeRoy at (310) 260-7901 or phil(at)melrosepr(dot)com.
About OpenNode
Founded in 2018, OpenNode provides secure, reliable payment acceptance and payout solutions for businesses. From payment buttons to hosted checkout, and e-commerce plug-ins to optimized APIs, OpenNode offers businesses the benefits of instant, lowest cost payments made possible by Bitcoin, the world's best decentralized payment network; and the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's leading scaling solution.
About Travala.com
Founded in 2017 and now backed by industry-giant Binance, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with 2,200,000+ properties, 400,000+ activities in 230 countries and 600 airlines globally. Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 50 leading cryptocurrencies along with traditional payment methods. AVA, the native cryptocurrency of the platform, bolsters Travala.com's value proposition. The AVA token can be used for payments, receiving loyalty rewards, and obtaining discounts and bonuses, among several other use cases. In addition to unbeatable prices via its Best Price Guarantee, Smart users on Travala.com can also enjoy additional discounts and loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform.
For more information about Travala.com visit: http://www.Travala.com
For more information about OpenNode, please visit: http://www.opennode.com
Media Contact
Phil LeRoy, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, phil@melrosepr.com
SOURCE OpenNode