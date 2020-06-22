DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urban Planning Software & Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides audiences with an overall market outlook, with the help of comprehensive assessment of the global market scenario. the study on the urban planning software & services market analyzes the industry with respect to the historical and current market scenario, which offers forecast for the period 2019-2027.
Readers are able to make important decisions pertaining to their business with a wealth of information and exclusive urban planning software & services market insights enclosed in the study. The urban planning software & services market report also provides an in-depth understanding of the key industry trends and developments undertaken by players in the market. This report is divided into different sections that allow readers to gain an individual understanding of the urban planning software & services market.
Key Queries Addressed in the Report
- How much revenue is the urban planning software & services market expected to generate by the end of the forecast period?
- Which urban planning software & services component is likely to generate the highest revenue by 2027?
- What are the key growth indicators and market dynamics that are expected to drive the growth of the urban planning software & services market in the next five years?
- Which regions are likely to provide profitable scope of opportunities for urban planning software & services market competitors?
- What are the essential strategies incorporated by key urban planning software & services market players in an attempt to expand their market presence?
The first section in the report on the urban planning software & services market begins with a premise that includes the report scope, market segmentation, and research highlights. Following this is the executive summary that emphasizes the Urban Planning Software & Services market aspects covered in the study. This section provides a brief understanding of the market elements, and enables readers to understand the aspects covered in the study. The report also includes market dynamics that offer an understanding of the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The next section includes an extensive segmentation analysis of the urban planning software & services market. This evaluation includes the division of the urban planning software & services market segments on the basis of key factors such as type, application, end user, and region. Furthermore, an analysis of these key segments in the urban planning software & services market, year-on-year growth projections, and basis point share analysis are included in the report, which helps readers identify promising market growth areas.
The study on the urban planning software & services market offers an assessment of the geographical landscape of the market. A regional study helps market competitors make important decisions pertaining to their business. Individualized, country-wise, and segment-wise analysis pertaining to individual regions helps readers of the urban planning software & services market report to decipher the potential of the market in various geographies. Supported by year-on-year growth projections, and global value and volume share, this section is a vital part of the report.
The study on the urban planning software & services market offers a holistic competitive value judgment, with the details of leading and emerging market players. The dashboard view of the competitors in the urban planning software & services market report allows readers to understand their business and the strategies implemented by key players, along with their performance in the market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources
2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary: Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Global Market - Macroeconomic Factors Overview
4.2.1. World GDP Indicator - For Top Economies
4.2.2. Global ICT Spending (US$ Mn), 2013, 2019, 2023 and 2027
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
4.3.3. Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.4. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.4.1. Drivers
4.3.4.2. Restraints
4.3.4.3. Opportunities
4.3.4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. Urban Planning Software Tools Review
4.4.1. Overview of Urban Planning and Design Software (US$ Mn) Market
4.4.2. Pricing Model Analysis of Urban Planning Software
4.4.3. Key Vendors and Their Product Functionality Comparison
4.5. Overview of Urban Planning Software & Services, by Features
4.5.1. Live-able Public Spaces
4.5.2. Mobility Solutions
4.5.3. Urban Water Management
4.5.4. Blue/Green Infrastructure Designs
4.5.5. Waste Management
4.5.6. City Analysis
4.5.7. Real-Time Visualization
4.5.8. 3D Visualization and Analytics
4.6. Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013 - 2027
4.6.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn)
4.6.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2013-2018
4.6.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2019-2027
4.7. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Software, by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.7.1. By Region/Country
4.7.2. By Type
4.7.3. By Application
4.7.4. By End-user
4.8. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Services, by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East and Africa/ South America)
4.8.1. By Region/Country
4.8.2. By Services Type
4.8.3. By Application
4.8.4. By End-user
4.9. Competitive Scenario and Trends - By Software
4.9.1. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Concentration Rate
4.9.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
4.9.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
4.10. Competitive Scenario and Trends - By Services
4.10.1. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Concentration Rate
4.10.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
4.10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
5. Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component
5.1. Overview and Definitions
5.2. Key Segment Analysis
5.3. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027
5.3.1. Software
5.3.2. Services
6. Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Software, by Type
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Software, by Type, 2017 - 2027
6.3.1. Cloud-Based
6.3.2. Web-Based
6.3.3. Application Based
7. Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Software, by Application
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Software, by Application, 2017 - 2027
7.3.1. Architecture
7.3.2. Commercial Interiors
7.3.3. Urban Planning
7.3.4. Residential Construction
7.3.5. Creative Departments
8. Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Software, by End-user
8.1. Overview
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Software, by End-user, 2017 - 2027
8.3.1. Government
8.3.2. Real-estate & Infra companies
8.3.2.1. Small & Medium Enterprises
8.3.2.2. Large Enterprises
9. Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Software, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Software, by Region, 2017 - 2027
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America
10. Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Services, by Type
10.1. Overview and Definitions
10.2. Key Segment Analysis
10.3. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Services, by Type, 2017 - 2027
10.3.1. Advisory Service
10.3.1.1. Discretionary Entitlement Planning
10.3.1.2. Environmental Documentation
10.3.1.3. General/ Specific Plant Amendments
10.3.1.4. Mitigation Monitoring
10.3.1.5. Pre-zoning
10.3.2. Building Planning Services
10.3.2.1. Building Service Engineering
10.3.2.2. Building Information Modeling
10.3.2.3. Building Design
10.3.2.4. Others (Vertical Transport Design, Facilities Management)
10.3.3. Digital Services
10.3.3.1. Data Insights and Analytics
10.3.3.2. Geographic Information Systems
10.3.3.3. ICT Infrastructure Design
10.3.4. Infrastructure Planning Services
10.3.4.1. Airport Planning
10.3.4.2. Waste Management Strategies
10.3.4.3. Infrastructure Design
10.3.4.4. Others (Sustainable Infrastructure, Maritime Engineering)
11. Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Services, by Application
11.1. Overview and Definitions
11.2. Key Segment Analysis
11.3. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Services, by Application, 2017 - 2027
11.3.1. Urban Planning
11.3.2. Regional Planning
11.3.3. Project/Site Planning
12. Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Services, by End-user
12.1. Overview
12.2. Key Segment Analysis
12.3. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Services, by End-user, 2017 - 2027
12.3.1. Government
12.3.2. Real-estate & Infra companies
12.3.2.1. Small & Medium Enterprises
12.3.2.2. Large Enterprises
13. Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Services, by Region
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Urban Planning Software & Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Services, by Region, 2017 - 2027
13.2.1. North America
13.2.2. Europe
13.2.3. Asia Pacific
13.2.4. Middle East & Africa
13.2.5. South America
14. North America Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Europe Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Asia-Pacific Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast
18. South America Urban Planning Software & Services Market Analysis and Forecast
19. Competition Landscape
19.1. By Software
19.1.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
19.1.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2018)
19.2. By Services
19.2.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
19.2.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2018)
20. Company Profiles
(Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Geographical Presence, Key Competitors, Revenue [2014-2019], Strategy, Recent Development, Future Plans)
20.1. By Software
20.1.1. Agency9
20.1.2. AgiliCity LLC.
20.1.3. Autodesk Inc.
20.1.4. Bentley Systems, Incorporated
20.1.5. Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri Global, Inc.)
20.1.6. Holistic City Limited
20.1.7. Lumion (Act-3D, B.V.)
20.1.8. Ramboll Group A/S
20.1.9. SimWalk (SAVANNAH SIMULATIONS AG)
20.1.10. SketchUp (Trimble Inc.)
20.1.11. UrbanFootprint
20.1.12. UrbanSim Inc.
20.2. By Services
20.2.1. AECOM
20.2.2. Arcadis N.V.
20.2.3. Arup Group Limited
20.2.4. Bentley Systems, Incorporated
20.2.5. Boston Consulting Group, Inc.
20.2.6. NEXTSENSE Ltd.
20.2.7. Ramboll Group A/S
20.2.8. SketchUp (Trimble Inc.)
20.2.9. Stantec Inc.
20.2.10. Town Planning Services (TPS)
20.2.11. Urban Planning Services
20.2.12. UrbanSim Inc.
