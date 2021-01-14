DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Valve Driver Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Function (Solenoid, Proportional), Valve Type (Conventional Control Valve, Expansion Valve), End-user (Commercial & Residential, Industrial, Motion Equipment) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global valve driver market size is expected to grow from USD 421 million in 2020 to USD 519 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3%.
The growth of this market is mainly driven by Increase in government regulations and policies for saving energy and increase in focus on enhancing efficiency and power consumption. Integration of IIoT technology in industrial valve drivers and increase in demand of valve drivers in commercial & residential end users provide lucrative opportunities for the players in the valve driver market.
Expansion valves to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
Expansion valve drivers are the drivers for the management of ON/OFF and stepper electronic expansion valves with integrated display. These drivers ensure the sub-cooling of the refrigerant fluid and the superheat adaptive control. The drivers are used mainly in the heating ventilation and air conditioning or refrigeration (HVAC/R) systems. Furthermore, their primary function is to ensure stable superheat at the required value; these drivers also provide maximum installation flexibility, managing a vast variety of refrigerants in any industry, from small residential heat pumps to large industrial evaporators, as well as air-conditioning units to chillers for air-conditioning or process applications.
Commercial & residential end users to hold a significantly large share of valve driver market by 2025
The increased adoption of HVAC/R systems in the residential segment has led to the growth of the valve drivers market. In situations where the government has set new performance norms to save energy as there focus is to make the machinery or operations more efficient, manufacturers of HVAC/R systems are encouraged to manufacture new versions of those systems, which will increase the demand for the HVAC/R systems. Thus, driving the growth of the market for valve drivers in residential and commercial end users.
Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India, growing construction activities, and rising population are the major factors driving the growth of the valve driver market in the region. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for valve drivers until 2019. However, COVID-19, a global health emergency and an economic crisis, which has impacted the growth of the valve driver market in 2020 adversely. The valve driver market is projected to witness a significant decline as a few of the major end-users are adopting valve drivers. These end users are non-operational due to stringent measures, which include lockdown, restrictions on foreign trade, and a halt in the supply of non-essential products and services taken by several governments across the world as precautionary measures for the safety of people. There is also a huge supply-demand gap due to the decline in global demand.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Realistic Scenario
3.2 Pessimistic Scenario
3.3 Optimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Valve Driver Market
4.2 Valve Drivers Market, by Valve Type
4.3 Valve Drivers Market, by Function
4.4 Market, by End-user
4.5 Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Government Regulations and Policies for Saving Energy
5.2.1.2 Increase in Focus on Enhancing Efficiency and Power Consumption
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized Certifications and Government Policies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of IIoT Technology in Industrial Valve Drivers
5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand for Valve Drivers in Commercial & Residential Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lockdown and Social Distancing May Restrict Commercial Trade Growth in the Coming Months
5.3 Value Chain
6 Valve Drivers Market, by Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solenoid
6.2.1 Growth in Demand for Solenoid in the Motion Equipment Segment to Increase the Life Cycle of Valve Drivers
6.3 Proportional
6.3.1 Proportional Valve Drivers to Continue to Account for the Larger Market Size
7 Valve Drivers Market, by Valve Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Conventional Control Valves
7.2.1 Rapid Growth of Industries Will Increase the Adoption of Conventional Control Valves
7.3 Expansion Valves
7.3.1 Increase in Focus on Saving Energy and Enhancing Efficiency
8 Valve Drivers Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial & Residential
8.2.1 Increased Focus on Energy-Efficient Operations in the Construction Sector
8.3 Industrial
8.3.1 Oil & Gas
8.3.1.1 Rapid Growth in Demand from Industries Pushing Toward Mass Production
8.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
8.3.2.1 Ease in the Operations Involving the Manufacture of Drugs
8.3.3 Energy & Power
8.3.3.1 Increased Demand from Operations Involving Flow Regulation in the Energy & Power Industry
8.3.4 Metals & Mining
8.3.4.1 Increased Adoption of Automated Valve Driver in Mining
8.3.5 Water & Wastewater
8.3.5.1 Adoption of Wastewater Treatment in Developing Countries
8.3.6 Food & Beverages
8.3.6.1 Growing Adoption of Valve Drivers for the Processed Food Segment
8.3.7 Other Industrial End-users
8.4 Motion Equipment
8.4.1 Rapid Urbanization Creates Demand for Motion Handling Equipment
9 Geographic Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market in North America
9.2.2 US
9.2.2.1 Growth of the Construction Industry in the US
9.2.3 Canada
9.2.3.1 Energy-Saving Initiatives Adopted for Construction in Canada
9.2.4 Mexico
9.2.4.1 Growth in the Food & Beverage Industry in Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market in Europe
9.3.2 UK
9.3.2.1 Rise in Demand for Energy-Efficient and Cost-Effective Devices in Commercial and Residential Buildings
9.3.3 Germany
9.3.3.1 Growth in Investments in the Oil & Gas Industry in Germany
9.3.4 France
9.3.4.1 Greater Focus Toward Reduction in Energy and Emissions of Greenhouse Gases in France
9.3.5 Rest of Europe
9.4 Apac
9.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market in Apac
9.4.2 China
9.4.2.1 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization in China
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.3.1 Rise in Demand for Hvac/R Systems to Upsurge Demand in Japan
9.4.4 India
9.4.4.1 Increase in Industrialization Due to Availability of Cheap Labor in India
9.4.5 Rest of Apac
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market in Row
9.5.2 South America
9.5.2.1 Growth in FDI for Infrastructure in South America
9.5.3 Middle East & Africa
9.5.3.1 Increase in Construction Activities in Africa and Regulations on Energy-Efficiency in the Middle East
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 Market Share Analysis of Players, 2019
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.2.1 Visionary Leaders
10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.2.3 Innovators
10.2.4 Emerging Companies
10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.4 Business Strategy Excellence
10.5 Competitive Scenario
10.5.1 Acquisitions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Danfoss
11.1.2 Parker Hannifin
11.1.3 Emerson Electric Co.
11.1.4 Eliwell Controls
11.1.5 Carel Industries
11.1.6 MKS Instruments
11.1.7 Hydraforce Inc.
11.1.8 Hussmann Corporation
11.1.9 Sanhua
11.1.10 Fujikoki Corporation
11.1.11 Walvoil
11.2 Right to Win
11.3 Other Players
11.3.1 Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.
11.3.2 IQ Valve Co.
11.3.3 IRS Systems
11.3.4 PWM Controls Inc.
11.3.5 Humphrey
11.3.6 Kar Tech
11.3.7 Axiomatic Technologies Corporation
11.3.8 Lynch Fluid Controls
11.3.9 IMI Precision Engineering
11.3.10 Kahan Controls
11.3.11 Kelly Pneumatics, Inc.
11.3.12 Bucher Hydraulics, Inc.
11.3.13 OEM Controls
11.3.14 Applied Processor and Measurement, Inc.
11.3.15 Enfield Technologies, LLC
12 Adjacent & Related Reports
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Limitations
12.3 Geographic Analysis
12.3.1 Introduction
12.4 North America
12.4.1 Analyst Viewpoint (Impact of COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis)
12.4.2 US
12.4.3 Canada
12.4.4 Mexico
12.5 Europe
12.5.1 Analyst Viewpoint (Impact of COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis)
12.5.2 UK
12.5.3 Germany
12.5.4 France
12.5.5 Italy
12.5.6 Rest of Europe
12.6 Asia-Pacific (Apac)
12.6.1 Analyst Viewpoint (Impact of COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis)
12.6.2 China
12.6.3 Japan
12.6.4 India
12.6.5 South Korea
12.6.6 Rest of Apac
12.7 Rest of the World (Row)
12.7.1 Analyst Viewpoint (Impact of COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis)
12.7.2 Middle East
12.7.3 South America
12.7.4 Africa
13 Appendix
13.1 Insights of Industry Experts
13.2 Discussion Guide
13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
13.4 Available Customizations
13.5 Related Reports
13.6 Author Details
