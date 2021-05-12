DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Telematics Market by Technologies, Infrastructure, Connectivity, Distribution Channels, Vehicle Types, and Applications 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report assesses the vehicle telematics ecosystem including market dynamics and emerging B2B, B2C, and B2P business models. The report evaluates hardware, software, network connectivity and supporting technologies. It analyzes OEM vs. aftermarket sales opportunities, applications in different industry verticals, and emerging technologies that enable new and enhanced vehicle telematics solutions. The report provides market sizing data with forecasts from 2021 to 2026.
Telematics represents technologies and solutions that involve integrated wireless two-way communications, typically deployed in conjunction with moving assets for purposes of safety assurance through command and control procedures. It includes use of supporting technologies such as navigation systems and real-time tracking systems that rely upon cellular communications as well as advanced satellite capabilities. Additional technologies include artificial intelligence and various IoT capabilities.
Vehicle telematics ecosystem success is determined largely by improved capabilities in the form of vehicle telematics tools and capabilities. Telematics solutions combine IT and telecommunications capabilities, applied to various industries for transportation and logistics purposes. Solutions integrate many vehicular technologies such as road safety, road transportation, electrical engineering like instrumentation, sensors, and wireless communications, and computer sciences such as multimedia and Internet-connected applications of many types.
Prior to COVID-19, the vehicle telematics market was growing exponentially due to many factors such as increasing adoption of standards-based approaches, such as leveraging the next generation telematics protocol solutions that enhance service delivery, increase adoption of sensors and connectivity technology, and increasing demand for road safety technologies.
The pandemic caused a worldwide lockdown, which facilitated a particularly harsh impact on all production-oriented industries. This triggered an adverse effect on the vehicle market as global manufacturing plants were shuttered, causing supply issues for automobiles and vehicle parts. Telematics solutions were directly and indirectly affected by this through 2020.
However, we are seeing signs of improvements in production that will improve the fundamental outlook going forward. For example, increased chipset availability is supporting video-based telematics solutions that we see growing exponentially in the coming years as they demonstrate great promise in the aftermarket fleet telematics market. The reason behind is its significant value proposition and higher ROI that are anticipated to make it the de-facto standard for vehicle safety checklist in most fleets.
Select Report Findings:
- The global vehicle telematics market will reach $179.5 billion by 2026, growing at 11.6% CAGR
- The 5G enabled global telematics market will reach $87.9 billion by 2026, growing at 50.2% CAGR
- Emerging technologies are enabling completely new and enhanced B2C and B2B telematics use cases
- The vehicle telematics OEM market is two times larger than aftermarket and growing three times CAGR
- The commercial vehicle market remains the largest segment followed by passenger automobiles and two-wheeled vehicles
Vehicle Telematics Technologies
- Telematics Features
- Cloud-Based Telematics
- Connected Car Ecosystem
- Satellite vs. Mobile Connectivity
- Next Generation Telematics Protocol
Vehicle Telematics Benefits
Regulatory Landscape Analysis
Vehicle Telematics Market Drivers and Challenges
Pandemic Impacts
Competitive Landscape
Vehicle Telematics Business Model
- Business to Consumer Telematics
- Business to Product Telematics
- Business to Business Telematics
Vehicle Telematics Service Model
- Bundled Services
- Pay Per Use and Freemium Service
- Premium Subscription
Value Chain Analysis
- Telematics Unit Providers
- Application Development
- Network and Connectivity Providers
- Content Service Providers
- Access Interface Solution Providers
Vehicle Telematics Patent Trend Analysis
Telematics Provisioning Approach
Telematics for Small Companies
- Vehicle Telematics Economics
- Insurance Costs
- Challenges to Adoption and Usage
- Lack of Awareness
- Lack of Understanding
- Integrated Technologies
- Cost and Return on Investment
Vehicle Telematics Company Analysis
- Agero Inc.
- Airbiquity Inc.
- AnyConnect
- AT&T Inc.
- Autoliv Inc.
- Blue Sky Network
- BMW
- Bosch
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Ctrack Global (Inseego Corp.)
- EROAD
- General Motors
- Geotab Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- LightMetrics
- Lytx
- Masternaut Limited
- Microlise Telematics Ltd
- MiX Telematics Limited
- Motolingo LLC
- Octo Group S.p.A
- OnStar LLC
- PTC
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Sierra Wireless, Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Connect
- Volkswagen
- Webfleet Solutions B.V.
- Zonar Systems
