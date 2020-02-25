NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Video Encoders market worldwide is projected to grow by US$621.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Cable TV, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$999.4 Million by the year 2025, Cable TV will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cable TV will reach a market size of US$50.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$175.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ARRIS Group Inc.
- ATEME SA
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Elemental Technologies Inc.
- Harmonic Inc.
- Imagine Communications
- International Datacasting Corporation
- MainConcept GmbH
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Telestream LLC
- VBrick Systems Inc. ,VITEC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Changing Consumer Preferences Transform Video Entertainment
Industry
Recent Market Activity
Rising Demand for Anytime, Anywhere Video Entertainment Fuels
Investments into Video Encoders
Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities
Hardware Encoders Vs Software Encoders
Pay TV Services to Spur Demand for Video Encoders
DTT and Broadcast Video Encoders Market: Steady Growth on the
Horizon
Cable TV Encoders: Digitization Trend Bodes Well for Market Growth
Expanding DTH Subscriber Base to Bolster Demand for DTH Encoders
IPTV Encoders Market: Fastest Growing Category
Challenges Confronting Video Encoding Market
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Video Encoders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ARRIS Group, Inc. (USA)
ATEME SA (France)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Elemental Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Harmonic, Inc. (USA)
Imagine Communications (USA)
International Datacasting Corporation (Canada)
MainConcept GmbH (Germany)
Telairity, Inc. (USA)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
Telestream, LLC (USA)
VBrick Systems, Inc. (USA)
VITEC (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digitization Continues to Boost Demand for Video Encoders
Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for Video
Encoders Market
Video Compression Industry: Increased Need for Investments to
Meet the Growing Consumer Demands
Evolving Encoding Standards to Drive Momentum
HEVC - The Latest Standard Video Encoding Standard
HEVC Set for Explosive Growth Riding on the Surging Interest in
4K Content
Rising Prominence of VR & 360 Video Content - HEVC Codec to
Find Favor
Bandwidth Requirements Critical for Video Encoding
Telcos Entry into IPTV Boosts Demand for Bit Efficient-Video
Encoders
IPTV Services to Race Ahead Over Paid Broadcasting Service Market
Rise in Internet Video Traffic - A Fertile Ground for Video
Encoding Market
Soaring Mobile Video Streaming Translates into High-Potential
Opportunities
Rising Smartphones Sales Fuel Mobile Video Consumption
Multiscreen and OTT Platforms - Unlocking New Opportunities
TV Everywhere - A Growing Market
Predictive Encoding for Optimum Playback Experience
Content-Adaptive Optimization: Creating the Perfect Encoding
Process
Global STB Market: Down but Not Out
Shift towards Cloud-based Video Encoding Continues to Gain
Momentum
Growing Virtualization in Video Encoders Market
In-House Video Encoding: Enabling Greater Control over Video
Workflow
CDN Offering Effective Delivery and Streaming Solutions
Growing Use of Intel Xeon Processor-powered Products in Encoders
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
