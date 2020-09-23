DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Streaming Software Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Streaming Type (Live Streaming and Video on Demand Streaming), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global video streaming software market size is expected to grow from USD 6.1billion in 2020 to USD 15.0billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.
Some of the major vendors offering video streaming software across the globe include IBM, Brightcove, Kaltura, Panopto, Qumu, VBrick, and Mediaplatform.
The major factors driving the growth of the video streaming software market include increasing penetration of mobile devices and internet users, and growing demand for VoD streaming, impact of COVID-19 pandemic and growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum end users.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which are the top verticals contributing to the market?
Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, and Academia and Education contribute to ~60-70% of the market.
What is the forecast of the video streaming software market in the next five years?
The global video streaming software market size is expected to grow from USD 6,144 million in 2020 to USD 15,092 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.
What are the primary growth factors for the video streaming software market globally?
The major factors driving the growth of the video streaming software market include increasing penetration of mobile devices and internet users, and growing demand for VoD streaming, impact of COVID-19 pandemic and growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum end users.
Companies Mentioned
- Agile Content
- Akamai
- Anvato
- Brightcove
- Contus
- Dacast
- Haivision
- IBM
- Kollective Technology
- Limelight Networks
- Mediaplatform
- Movingimage
- Muvi
- Ooyala
- Panopto
- Polycom
- Qumu
- Ramp Holdings Inc.
- Ravnur Inc.
- Sonic Foundry
- Sproutvideo
- Ustudio
- Vbrick
- Vidizmo
- Vidyard
- Vimeo
- Wowza
- Zixi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm58vg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716