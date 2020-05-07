DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Classroom Market By Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premises), By User Type (Academic Institutions, Corporates, Government), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Virtual Classroom Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, user type, region and company.
The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the application of connected devices in virtual classrooms. Additionally, growing requirement for personalized learning experiences is further estimated to boost the growth of virtual classroom market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in VR/AR technologies is further expected to bolster the market growth through 2025.
Based on component, the market can be segmented into solutions, hardware and services. The hardware segment is further fragmented into interactive whiteboards, mobile computing devices, virtual reality devices, interactive displays and projectors, security and video cameras and others. Out of which, the mobile computing devices segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the virtual classroom market during the forecast period as well.
This growth can be accredited to the implementation of smart devices for delivering education, because of surging expectation for mobility as well as flexible learning, which is allowing the students and employees to access all educational material and administration work without ensuring physical presence. The school staff along with students can use their mobile devices with the help of BYOD, which would engage the learners, enhance staff productivity, thereby expanding collaboration. For instance, tablets and mobile devices are used by the educational institutions in order to save schools' cost by combining books, calculators, and word processors into one handy device.
Major players operating in the Global Virtual Classroom Market include Google, Blackboard, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Dell, Oracle, HTC, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Hitachi, Panasonic, Barco, LG Electronics, Edvance360, Electa Communication, Braincerts, Skyprep, Impero Software, Sandvik Hyperion, etc. The companies operating in virtual classroom market across the globe are focusing more towards the expanding their share in the market.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Virtual Classroom Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Virtual Classroom Market based on component, deployment mode, user type, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Virtual Classroom Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Virtual Classroom Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Virtual Classroom Market.
- To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Virtual Classroom Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Virtual Classroom Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services)
5.2.1.1. By Solution (Content Management, Device Management, Unified Communications & Collaboration, Security, Analytics & Data Visualization)
5.2.1.2. By Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Mobile Computing Devices, Virtual Reality Devices, Interactive Displays & Projectors, Security & Video Cameras, Others)
5.2.1.3. By Service (Professional Services, Training & Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services)
5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud vs On-Premises)
5.2.3. By User Type (Academic Institutions, Corporates, Government)
5.2.4. By Company (2019)
5.2.5. By Region
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Asia-Pacific Virtual Classroom Market Outlook
7. Europe Virtual Classroom Market Outlook
8. North America Virtual Classroom Market Outlook
9. South America Virtual Classroom Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Virtual Classroom Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Google
13.2. Blackboard
13.3. Microsoft
13.4. IBM
13.5. Cisco
13.6. Dell
13.7. Oracle
13.8. HTC
13.9. Samsung Electronics
13.10. Sony
13.11. Hitachi
13.12. Panasonic
13.13. Barco
13.14. LG Electronics
13.15. Edvance360
13.16. Electa Communication
13.17. Braincerts
13.18. Skyprep
13.19. Impero Software
13.20. Sandvik Hyperion
14. Strategic Recommendations
