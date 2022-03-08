DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Visual Computing Market (2021-2026) by Component Type, Types, Technologies Type, Display Platform Type, Industry Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Visual Computing Market is estimated to be USD 23.01 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 65.12 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.13%.
Market Dynamics
The Global Visual Computing Market is driving due to growing demand from various industries such as Gaming, Animation, Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence, and other sectors driving the market's growth. Additionally, visual computing enhanced customers' experience in most applications, fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, high costs associated with hardware and high-power consumption by visual computing restrict the market's growth.
Furthermore, growing investments in research and development activities and emerging applications will create market opportunities. Moreover, a lack of awareness about the visual computing concept is challenging for the market.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Visual Computing Market is segmented further based on Component Type, Types, Technologies Type, Display Platform Type, Industry Type, and Geography.
- By Component Type, the market is classified into Hardware and Software.
- By Types, the Visual Computing market is classified into Cloud and On-Premise.
- By Technologies Type, the Visual Computing market is classified into Video Processing and Image Processing.
- By Display Platform Type, the Visual Computing market is classified into Interactive Whiteboard, Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Table, Interactive Video Wall, Monitor, and Others.
- By Industry Type, the Visual Computing market is classified into Automotive, Defence & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, Gaming, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Arm Limited, BioDigital, Inc, Cubix Corporation, Exxact Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Intel Corporation, Matrox, NVIDIA Corporation, Sony Corporation, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Visual Computing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
