DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice Assistance Market Research Report by Technology, by Hardware, by Component, by Deployment, by End-Use, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Voice Assistance Market size was estimated at USD 4,182.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,699.78 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.72% to reach USD 9,674.60 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Voice Assistance Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Voice Assistance Market, including Amazon.com, Inc, Apple Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Creative Virtual Ltd, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Let's Nurture Infotech Pvt Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Mycroft AI, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Orange S.A, Salesforce.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, SAP SE, and Verint Systems Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Voice Assistance Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Voice Assistance Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Voice Assistance Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Voice Assistance Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Voice Assistance Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Voice Assistance Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Voice Assistance Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising adoption of voice search technologies
5.1.1.2. Increasing need for remote device management and user behavior analysis to improve customer service
5.1.1.3. Growing demand for enhanced customer experience and increasing demand for contact centers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Shortages of different small components required for the production
5.1.2.2. High cost of voice assistant devices
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising uses of voice assistant technologies driven by the rapid automation in manufacturing sectors
5.1.3.2. Increasing trend of robotic assistance and chatbots
5.1.3.3. Growing machine learning and speech and image recognition techniques
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Accuracy problems related to voice assistants
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Voice Assistance Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Natural Processing Language
6.3. Speech Recognition System
6.4. Text-to-Speech
6.5. Voice Recognition
7. Voice Assistance Market, by Hardware
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Set-top Box
7.3. Smart Speakers
7.4. Smartphones and Tablets
8. Voice Assistance Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Services
8.2.1. Managed
8.2.2. Professional
8.3. Solutions
9. Voice Assistance Market, by Deployment
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cloud
9.3. On-Premise
10. Voice Assistance Market, by End-Use
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Individual
10.3. Large Enterprise
10.4. Small and Medium Enterprise
11. Voice Assistance Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Contact Centers
11.3. Messenger Bots
11.4. Websites
12. Americas Voice Assistance Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Voice Assistance Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Taiwan
13.12. Thailand
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Voice Assistance Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. France
14.3. Germany
14.4. Italy
14.5. Netherlands
14.6. Qatar
14.7. Russia
14.8. Saudi Arabia
14.9. South Africa
14.10. Spain
14.11. United Arab Emirates
14.12. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario
15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4.4. Investment & Funding
15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16. Company Usability Profiles
16.1. Amazon.com, Inc
16.2. Apple Inc
16.3. Cisco Systems, Inc
16.4. Creative Virtual Ltd
16.5. Google LLC
16.6. IBM Corporation
16.7. Let's Nurture Infotech Pvt Ltd.
16.8. Microsoft Corporation
16.9. Mycroft AI, Inc.
16.10. Nokia Corporation
16.11. Oracle Corporation
16.12. Orange S.A
16.13. Salesforce.com, Inc.
16.14. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
16.15. SAP SE
16.16. Verint Systems Inc.
17. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30eoon
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-voice-assistance-market-research-report-2021-to-2027---by-technology-hardware-component-deployment-end-use-application-and-region-301470556.html
SOURCE Research and Markets