DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global VSaaS Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global VSaaS market is expected to reach $6.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2019 to 2026. Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) refers to the provision of remote monitoring and video management services in exchange for a timely fee.
The service typically includes video recording, storage, remote viewing, management alerts, and cybersecurity. The video processing and management are performed offsite using the cloud, though the VSaaS system may have a simple onsite device to communicate with the cameras and the cloud, acting as a communications conduit.
Factors such as increasing demand for real-time surveillance data, declining prices of I.P. cameras and constant technological advancements in the field of cameras, storage, and IP networks are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among users and concerns related to information security are restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the service, the hosted segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of smartphones in countries, technological advancements in telecom networks such as the availability of LTE and emerging trend of 5G; and availability of high-speed Internet.
The key vendors mentioned are Axis Communications AB, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Duranc, ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, Johnson Controls, ADT, Genetec Inc., Eagle Eye Networks, Alarm.com, Comcast, Pacific Controls, Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company, Mobotix, Arcules, and Honeywell Commercial Security.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global VSaaS Market, by Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.3 Services
5.4 Hardware
6 Global VSaaS Market, by Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Managed
6.3 Hybrid
6.4 Hosted
7 Global VSaaS Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 IP-based
7.3 Analog
8 Global VSaaS Market, by End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Industrial
8.3 Residential
8.4 Military & Defense
8.5 Institutional
8.6 Public Facilities
8.7 Commercial
8.8 Business Organizations
8.9 Infrastructure
9 Global VSaaS Market, by Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Axis Communications AB
11.2 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
11.3 Duranc
11.4 ARLO TECHNOLOGIES
11.5 Johnson Controls
11.6 ADT
11.7 Genetec Inc.
11.8 Eagle Eye Networks
11.9 Alarm.com
11.10 Comcast
11.11 Pacific Controls
11.12 Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company
11.13 Mobotix
11.14 Arcules
11.15 Honeywell Commercial Security
