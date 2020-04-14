NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAN Optimization Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$703.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.9%. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, On-Premise will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Premise will reach a market size of US$74.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$203.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Array Networks, Inc.
- Allot Communications Ltd.
- Circadence Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- F5 Networks, Inc.
- InfoVista Corporation
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Radware Ltd.
- Riverbed Technology
- Silver Peak Systems, Inc.
- Streamcore
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Wide Area Network (WAN) - An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Scope of WANs Continues to Expand
WANs Not Immune to Performance Issues
WAN Optimization - Maximizing WAN Performance
Benefits of WAN Optimization in a Nutshell
WAN Optimization Solutions Market - Optimally Poised to Benefit
from Growing Focus on WAN Optimization
Increasing Business Productivity and Reducing Network
Management Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of WAN
Optimization
Improving Business Productivity by Enhancing Application
Performance
Reducing Network Management & Upgradation Costs
SD-WAN Solutions Make a Mark
Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
WAN Optimization Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Array Networks, Inc. (USA)
Allot Communications Ltd. (Israel)
Circadence Corporation (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)
F5 Networks, Inc. (USA)
InfoVista Corporation (USA)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
Radware Ltd. (Israel)
Riverbed Technology (USA)
Silver Peak Systems, Inc. (USA)
Streamcore (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Enterprise-Driven Trends in WAN Optimization
Application SLAs Take Over Network SLAs
Total Cost of Ownership Model
Flexible WAN Optimization Solutions
Managed Solutions
System Integrators Threaten Dominance of TSPs
Cost Efficiencies Drive Adoption of SD-WAN
SD-WAN Subsumes Numerous Subsystems
SD-WAN Succeeds WAN Optimization
Growth in Branch Office Operations & Subsequent Rise in WAN
Deployments Drive Demand for WAN Optimization
Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels Adoption of
WAN Optimization
Increasing Workforce Mobility to Apply More Pressure on WANs -
Drives Business Case for WAN Optimization Solutions
Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of WAN Optimization
Solutions
Cloud Computing Deployments Drive Demand for WAN Optimization
Opportunity Indicators
Rising Use of Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - A Case
in Point
Enterprises Embrace WOCs for Ensuring Business Continuity &
Disaster Recovery
Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to WAN Optimization Market
SMBs Warm Up to Benefits of ICT - Drive Demand for WAN
Optimization
Product Innovations Spearheading Growth
Emerging Product Trends in the WAN Optimization Controllers Market
Advanced Optimization Controllers Gaining Prominence
Challenges
Declining Costs of Bandwidth
Emergence of New Applications & Protocols Enhancing Network
Efficiency
Capital Costs - A Major Concern
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
