DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Automation - Robots, Technologies, and Solutions Market, 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study is an outcome of extensive research on digitization and automation of the warehousing industry across the globe.
The report exhaustively talks about the leading warehouse automation projects conducted in the last decade to evaluate the trend within the warehousing industry for greenfield and brownfield automation; semi-automated and fully automated; technologies defining the automation, mobile and collaborative robots for material handling.
The number of warehouses is increasing rapidly worldwide with the increasing penetration of e-commerce. Along with this, the capacity and the size of the warehouses is also increasing at a greater extent. Owing to this the warehouses are increasingly focusing on using automation solutions for greater material handling capacity and reduced time-to-handle.
More than 80 percent of the warehouses today have no automation of whatsoever. However, since last decade ~15 percent of the warehouses are being mechanized, while only 5 percent are using sophisticated automation equipment and solutions. This brings immense market opportunities for the companies in the warehousing automation ecosystem.
Warehouse automation market in 2019 was estimated at $15 billion up by 10.9 percent from the previous year. In 2020, the total warehouse automation market has experienced decline of 6 percent. However, this year (2021) is estimated to witness growth by almost 38.4 percent to reach $19.5 billion. According to estimates, the market is expected to grow by 1.5x in the mid-term (by 2025) and further expected to cross $37.6 billion by 2030. The calculated compound annual growth between 2021 and 2030 is estimated to be around 10 percent.
This report focuses on the two major mobile robots used in the warehouses - automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated mobile robots (AMRs). The mobile robot's market was estimated at $2.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to approximately 10 times than the current market by 2030. The growth will be majorly driven by the AMRs. More than 55,000 AMRs were sold in 2020 for warehouses and logistics application, which has tripled as compared to the sales in 2018.
This report helps the reader with the following core industry trends:
1. Future trends in automation of warehouses and logistics industry
2. Trends in brownfield and greenfield automation
3. Industry acceptance for semi-automated to fully automated warehouses
4. Trends towards adopting mobile and collaborative robots operated in warehousing space such as automated mobile robots (AMR) and automated guided vehicles (AGV) for material handling
5. Market forecast of warehouse automation including mobile robots, autonomous solutions and site management services, sensing technologies including camera, radar, and LiDAR sensors
6. Analysis of leading players across the supply chain of warehouse automation industry including players such as autonomous mobile robot's manufacturers, automation companies (including hardware, software, and both), automation service providers and integrator
7. Analysis of industry trends by evaluating the recent investment and funding announced for future automation projects, important M&As, and key partnerships redefining automation in warehousing industry
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Scope of Research and Assumptions
2. Research Methodology - Data Collection, Analysis, and Forecast
3. Background Research
3.1. Top 20 Automated Warehouses Worldwide
3.2. Status of Automation in Warehousing and Logistics Industry
3.3. Mobile Robots in Automated Material Handling
3.4. Types of Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots
3.5. Current Deployment, Sales Figures, and Forecasts of Robots in Automated Warehouses
3.5.1. Automated Mobile Robots (AMRs)
3.5.2. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
4. Autonomous Sensing Technologies and Choices
4.1. Type of Sensors
4.2. LiDAR Sensing
4.2.1. Distance measuring with 1D scanner
4.2.2. 2D Scanner (Single and Multi-layer)
4.2.3. 3D Scanner
4.3. 3D Sensing Cameras
4.4. Radar Scanning
5. Autonomous Sensing Technologies Market Size and Forecast
5.1. LiDAR
5.2. 3D Sensing Camera
5.3. Radar
6. Warehouse Automation Equipments, Solutions, Services Market
6.1. Warehouses Automation Robots Market (Value and Volume)
6.2. Automation Stack Solutions Market
6.3. Automation Management Services Market
7. Warehouse Automation Ecosystem Analysis
7.1. Warehouse Automation Equipment Manufacturers Profiles
7.2. Warehouse Automation Integrators (HW, SW, HW+SW) Profiles
7.3. Autonomous Sensing Technology Companies Profiles
8. Warehouse Automation Market by Region
8.1. United States
8.2. Europe
8.3. China
8.4. Japan
8.5. Rest of North America
8.6. Middle East and Africa
8.7. Asia Pacific (excl China and Japan)
8.8. Rest of the World
9. Warehouse Automation Industry Assessment
9.1. Investments and Funding for Digitisation and Automation
9.2. Future Planned Investments for Brownfield and Greenfield Automation Projects
9.3. Key Partnership Mapping
9.4. Key M&As
9.5. Strategic Performance Assessment and Ranking of Key AMR and AGV Players
9.6. Market Share Analysis of Leading Robotic Equipment Manufacturers
9.7. Market Share Analysis of Leading Automation Integrators
9.8. Market Share Analysis of Leading Sensing and Technology Companies
AGV/AMR Players
- 6 River Systems
- Active Space
- Aethon
- Agilox
- AGV International
- ALOG
- Alpha Techsys
- Amazon
- America in Motion
- ASI
- ASTI
- Autonomy Solution Providers
- Avery Dennison
- BALYO
- Bear Robotics
- Bionic Hive
- BITO Robotics
- Bleum
- Bluebird
- BlueBotics
- Bossa Nova
- Brain Corp
- CAB
- Caja Systems
- Canvas
- Casio
- Casun
- Clearpath
- Cleveron
- Cobalt
- Cognex
- CommonSense
- Creform
- Datalogic
- Denso Wave
- DreamVu
- Eiratech Robotics
- EK Automation
- Epson
- Exyn
- Fellow Robots
- Fetch Robotics
- ForwardX
- Freedom
- Geek+
- Gideon
- GreyOrange
- Guidance Automation
- Hi-tech Robotic
- Hikivision
- Hokuyo
- Honeywell
- Humatics
- IAM Robotics
- iFuture Robotics
- Intelligent Robots
- InVIa Robotics
- IQ Robotics
- JBT
- Kivnon
- Knightscope
- Kuka
- Leishen
- Locus
- M3
- Magazine
- Malu Innovation
- Matthews
- Megvii
- Milvus
- MiR
- MOVAI
- Movel AI
- Mymex
- NCR
- Neobotix
- Newland America
- NextShift Robotics
- Oceaneering
- Omron
- OTTO Motors
- Panasonic
- Perceptin
- Quicktron
- Realtime
- RoboCV
- Robominds
- Robotics
- Rocia
- SATA
- Savant
- Savioke
- Scallog
- ScanSource
- Seegrid
- Sherpa Mobile Robotics
- Sick AG
- Simbe
- Slamtec
- SMP
- SNBC
- Syrius
- Systems
- Technologies
- Toshiba TEC
- Transbotics
- TSC
- Ubiquity Robotics
- Unitech
- Unsupervised AI
- Vecna
- Velodyne LiDAR
- Waypoint Robotics
- WiBotic
- Yandex
- Zebra
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyr8h5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-warehouse-automation-robots-technologies-and-solutions-market-report-2021-market-is-forecast-to-reach--37-6-billion-by-2030---future-investments-for-brownfield-and-greenfield-projects-301317422.html
SOURCE Research and Markets