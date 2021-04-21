NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The Wi-Fi 6 market is poised to grow by $ 9.53 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the Wi-Fi 6 market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of digital transformation initiatives across enterprises.
The Wi-Fi 6 market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally as one of the prime reasons driving the wi-fi 6 market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Wi-Fi 6 market covers the following areas:
Wi-Fi 6 Market Sizing
Wi-Fi 6 Market Forecast
Wi-Fi 6 Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Extreme Networks Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US by End-user and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The applicant tracking systems market in the US has the potential to grow by USD 138.06 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%.
Download FREE sample report
- Surveillance and Security Equipment Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025-The surveillance and security equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 22.98 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.11%.
Download FREE sample report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Extreme Networks Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link:https://www.technavio.com/report/wifi-6-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wi-fi-6-market-2021-2025--industry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2025--17000-technavio-reports-301273713.html
SOURCE Technavio