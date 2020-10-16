DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wire and Cable Management - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Wire and Cable Management Market accounted for $19.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $42.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
Demand from data centers and IT facilities and rapid growth in the construction sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a volatile price of raw materials is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand from renewable power generation sector would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
Wire and Cable Management refers to management of electrical or optical cable in a cabinet or an installation. The term is used for products, workmanship or planning.
Based on End-user, the commercial segment is likely to have a huge demand. Growing urban population, increasing investment in the construction sector, and need for easy-to-handle data cables in data centers are driving the commercial segment. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increased investments in renewable power sources in India and countries in South-East Asia and growing industrialization in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Wire and Cable Management Market include Atkore, Eaton, Grainger, Hellermann Tyton, Hubbell, Legrand Sa, Niedax Group, OBO bettermann, Panduit, Pentair, Schneider Electric and Thomas and betts.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
