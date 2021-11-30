DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wire and Cables: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for wires and cables is estimated to grow from $335.0 billion in 2021 to reach $426.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The global market for power cables is estimated to grow from $244.5 billion in 2021 to reach $296.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The global market for telecom cables is estimated to grow from $90.5 billion in 2021 to reach $130.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The report captures the enormous diversity in cabling morphologies and associated technical and market implications. In addition, it is the only report that covers the twin markets of power and telecom cables in a single place.
The cable industry can be summarized as one that deals with an uncomplicated technology interplaying with complex macro and microeconomic factors. Macroeconomic factors affect the pricing of raw materials and the health of end-user domains, while the microeconomic factors affect region-specific market parameters.
It is paramount that the availability of raw materials, such as copper, the principal material in both power and telecom cables, is addressed in this market. Aluminum and optical fiber are becoming credible alternatives in terms of performance and pricing in the concerned domains.
The principal purpose of this report is to identify the extent to which the alternatives will be accepted and to analyze the role played by pricing in such acceptance.
The report also sheds light on the role played by end-user markets on the pricing of the cables. It is worth noting that end users have significant leverage over prices.
With the rapid growth of wireless communication technologies, there is a well-founded apprehension about the long-term prospects of the wire and cable market, especially in the communication function space. This report provides a qualitative and quantitative response to this concern.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall power and telecom cables market size both value and volume terms, and their corresponding market share analysis
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, China, India, Germany, and France
- Assessment of the overall power cable market along with voltage and functional attributes: extremely low voltage (ELV), low voltage, high voltage and magnetic applications
- Market breakdown of the individual telecom cable conductor materials by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, APAC), end-use applications (energy and utilities; industrial; telecom devices; wireless/wireline infrastructure; IT devices) and distance stretch (access, metro, backbone) in volume and value terms
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces influencing the demand for power and telecom cables, and impact COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Insight into the key mergers and acquisitions within the global marketplace and activity summary of major stakeholders
- Comprehensive company profiles of leading industry players, including Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Finolex Cables, Leoni AG, TE (Formerly Tyco Electronics Ltd.), Usha Martin Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- What's New in this Update?
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Overview and Definitions
- Introduction
- Overview of the Global Market for Cables
- Market Breakdown by End-Use Application
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Cable Types and Their Applications
- Airframe and Military Wire and Cable
- Appliance Wiring Material (AWM)
- Bulk Cords
- Computer and Multimedia Cables
- Cable Television (CATV) Drop and Trunk Lines
- Extension Power Cords
- Flat Cable
- Flexible Cables
- Jelly-Filled Cables
- Metal-Clad Cable and Armored Cable
- Machine Tool Wire
- High voltage Cables
- Hookup Wire
- Motor Lead Wire
- Multi-Conductor Electronic Cables
- Nonmetallic-Sheathed Cables
- Paper Power Cables
- Portable Power Cables
- Power-Limited Circuit Cables
- Premise Wiring
- Service-Entrance Cables
- Shipboard Wire and Cables
- Submarine Cables
- FFT-x
- Thermocouple Wire
- Thermoplastic-Insulated Underground Feeder and Branch Circuit Cables
- Thermoplastic-Insulated Wire and Cables
- Thermoset-Insulated Wire and Cable
- Transit Wire and Cable
- Uninsulated Electrical Conductors
- Welding Cable
- Technology Behind Power Cables
- Technology Overview and Key Concepts
- Technology Behind Telecom Cables
- Technology Overview and Key Concepts
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Value Chain Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Wires and Cables Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Wires and Cables Market
Chapter 5 Raw Materials and Pricing
- Principal Raw Materials
- Copper
- Aluminum
- Optical Fiber
Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Functional Application
- Market Overview of Power Cables
- Power Cables by Metal
- Power Cables by End-Use Applications
- Power Cables by Region
- Market Overview of Telecom Cables
- Telecom Cables by Type of Network
- Telecom Cables by End-Use Applications
- Telecom Cables by Geographic Regions
- Power Cable Market Breakdown by Voltage Capacity and Functional Profile
- Market Analysis of ELV Power Cables
- Market Analysis of Low-Voltage Power Cables
- Market Analysis of High voltage Power Cables
- Market Analysis of Magnetic Power Cables
- Telecom Cable Market Breakdown by Choice of Conductor
- Market Analysis of Metal Telecom Cables
- Market Analysis of Fiber-Optic Telecom Cables
Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Country
- Wires and Cables Market Breakdown by Country
- Market Analysis of U.S.
- Market Analysis of Canada
- Market Analysis of China
- Market Analysis of India
- Market Analysis of Germany
- Market Analysis of France
Chapter 8 Vendor and Market Analysis
- Market at a Glance
- Extreme Fragmentation
- High Levels of Standardization
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Focus on Alternative Energy Sources
- Activity Summary of Major Stakeholders
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- AKSH Optifiber
- Amphenol
- Apar
- Atkore
- Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co., Ltd.
- Belden
- Commscope
- Cords Cables
- Corning Inc.
- Delton Cables
- El Sewedy Electric
- Encore Wire Inc.
- Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies
- Finolex Cables
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Havells
- Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Metals
- International Wire Group
- Iusa Wire
- Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd.
- Kei Industries
- Leoni
- Leviton
- Molex
- Neccon Power And Infra Ltd.
- Nexans
- Ningbo Orient Group
- Okonite
- Optical Cable Corp.
- Polycab Wires
- Prysmian
- Q-Flex Cables
- Qingdao Hanhe Cable Group Co., Ltd.
- Rea Magnet Wire Co.
- Relemac
- RPG Cables
- Saudi Cable Co.
- Shandong Yanggu Cable Group Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group
- Southwire Co.
- Sterlite Technologies
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Superior Essex
- Surbhi Telelink
- The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Te (Formerly Tyco Electronics Ltd.)
- The Marmon Group
- Tianjin Suli Cable Group Co., Ltd.
- Torrent Power
- Tpc Wire And Cable Corp.
- Usha Martin Ltd.
- W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
- Walsin Lihwa Corp.
- Wuxi Jiangnan Cable Co., Ltd.
- Xignux S.A. De C.V
- Yazaki Corp.
- Zhejiang Wanma Group Co., Ltd.
- Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn702c
