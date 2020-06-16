DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Display Market Outlook 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless display market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2026.
Factors such as rising demand for 4K and 8K televisions and other advanced television technologies, increasing adoption of digital signages and digital-out-of-home (DOOH) technologies in commercial verticals backed by the technological advancements in display products along with the growing technological infrastructural development across nations around the world are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global wireless display market.
Additionally, continuous innovation of media and telecommunication industry, rising advancements in wireless displaying technology, growing replacement of traditional broadcast paradigms with modern advanced wireless display technology coupled with the advent of internet-based services such as OTT content are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global wireless display market.
The global wireless display market consists of various segments that are segmented by protocol technology, offering, application and by region. The offering segment is further sub-divided into hardware and solution & services. Out of these segments, the hardware segment contributed to the major share of the market and is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 13% crossing a value of around USD 4,600 million by the end of 2026. Additionally, the segment in the wireless display market is also anticipated to gain an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 2,600 million over the forecast period.
Based on region, the global wireless display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific, which held a market share of around 24% in the year 2018, is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period. Additionally, the wireless display market in Europe is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 1,900 million by the end of 2026 and further gain an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 1,060 million during the forecast period.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global wireless display market are Splashtop Inc., Airtame Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Roku, Inc., Squirrels, LLC, NETGEAR Inc., Belkin International, Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Global Wireless Display Market Geographical Analysis (CAGR %)
3.3 Global Wireless Display Market, By Technology Protocol (USD Million)
3.4 Global Wireless Display Market, By Offering (USD Million )
3.5 Global Wireless Display Market, By Application (USD Million)
3.6 Future Market Opportunities
3.7 Global Market Split
4 Market Outlook
4.1 Global Wireless Display Market Outlook
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Prevalent Use of Smartphones, Tablets, Computers and Smart TVs
4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of OTT Based Content
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 HDMI and USB Viewed as Cheaper Substitute in Wired Connectivity
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.4.1 Growing Digital Signage and DooH Market
4.5 Porters Five Force Model
4.6 Value Chain Analysis
5 Market, By Technology Protocol
5.1 Overview
5.1 Airplay
5.2 WIHD
5.3 WHDI
5.4 DLNA
5.5 Miracast
5.6 Google Cast
5.7 Others
6 Market, By Offering
6.1 Overview
6.2 Software and Services
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Brand Product Integrated
6.3.2 Standalone
7 Market, By Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Government
7.2.2 Education
7.2.3 Corporate & Broadcast
7.2.4 Healthcare
7.2.5 Digital Signage
7.2.6 Others
7.3 Consumer
8 Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.5 RoW
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Key Development Strategies
9.3 Company Ranking Analysis
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Company Insights
10.1.3 Segment Breakdown
10.1.4 Product Benchmarking
10.1.5 Key Development
10.1.6 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Apple Inc.
10.3 Microsoft Corporation
10.4 Roku, Inc.
10.5 Squirrels, LLC
10.6 Splashtop Inc.
10.7 Airtame Inc.
10.8 Netgear Inc.
10.9 Belkin International, Inc.
10.10 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
10.11 Actiontec Electronics, Inc.
