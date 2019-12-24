DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Security Cameras- Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wireless Security Cameras market is growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Increase of thefts and growing infrastructural developments are some of the driving factors for the market growth. However, higher deployment cost and maintenance are hindering the market growth.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on the various application industries on implementing the security on the business premises as well as employee safety program.
Some of the key players profiled in the Wireless Security Cameras Market include Amcrest, Lorex Technology, Zmodo, GW Security, Amcrest, Sony, Bosch, Panasonic, Honeywell, Tianjin Yaan Technology, Uniview, LG, Canon, Logitech, Infinova (Swann).
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Wireless Security Cameras Market, By View
5.1 Introduction
5.2 60 Viewing Angle
5.3 72 Viewing Angle
5.4 90 Viewing Angle
5.5 100 Viewing Angle
5.6 Other Views
6 Global Wireless Security Cameras Market, By Use
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Outdoor
6.3 Indoor
7 Global Wireless Security Cameras Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mini Dome Security Camera
7.3 Fixed Security Camera
7.4 Pan-tilt-Zoom Security Camera
7.5 Motion Direction Security Camera
7.6 Night Vision Security Camera
7.7 Other Types
7.7.1 Dome
7.7.2 Hidden/Covert
8 Global Wireless Security Cameras Market, By Resolution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ultra High Definition
8.3 Full High Definition
8.4 High Definition
8.5 Non High Definition
9 Global Wireless Security Cameras Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial Use
9.3 Home Use
9.4 Detached Buildings
9.5 Long-Distance Outdoor Monitoring
9.6 Border Security
9.7 City Infrastructure
9.8 Residential
9.9 Institutional
9.10 Industrial
10 Global Wireless Security Cameras Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Amcrest
12.2 Lorex Technology
12.3 Zmodo
12.4 GW Security
12.5 Amcrest
12.6 Sony
12.7 Bosch
12.8 Panasonic
12.9 Honeywell
12.10 Tianjin Yaan Technology
12.11 Uniview
12.12 LG
12.13 Canon
12.14 Logitech
12.15 Infinova (Swann)
