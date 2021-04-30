NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey, east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts, of up to 60 mph, are most likely to occur from late Friday afternoon through the pre-dawn hours Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&