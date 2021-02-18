MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2020, the Canadian company began the monumental task of transferring its entire global client base to a brand new HTML5 platform. The new platform showcases many new features - including a state-of-the-art Progressive Web Application (PWA) - that would require training and constant client support to ensure the smoothest possible transition.
"As a Customer Success Manager for the last 20-years, I've always been aware of the importance of our role. However, in my past experience, I've seen that we are often overlooked and not called upon until there is already a problem to mitigate or manage. We are more than damage control agents; we are the bridge between the clients and the company we represent. At C3, the Customer Care team is present during the planning, execution and post-mortem of large-scale client-facing projects, and it truly makes a world of difference." - Nataly Silva, Customer Success Lead at C3 Solutions.
Nataly Silva, C3's Customer Success Lead since 2019, was at the forefront of this paper thanks to the leadership she portrayed throughout one of the most challenging projects the company has ever seen.
