MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C3 Solutions - the industry leader in configurable Yard and Dock Management solutions - has published a case study discussing how its appointment scheduling tool has helped a US automotive distributor increase operational visibility and better manage labour resources.
C3 Reservations - the tech company's dock scheduling system - was the chosen solution by this wholesaler thanks to the system's highly configurable nature, ease of use, training resources, and ability to onboard 100% remotely.
The study expands on the client's three main pain points: lack of visibility, resource management, and business expansion during the pandemic; and how the C3 Team configured C3 Reservations to provide solutions to the client's operational inefficiencies.
Click here to read, Automotive Distributor Ups Visibility and Reduces Labor Cost by Onboarding C3 Reservations 100% Remotely.
C3 Reservations, C3's Online Dock Scheduling System, streamlines the scheduling process by improving dock productivity, expanding visibility on scheduled appointments and measuring vendor compliance.
C3 Yard, C3's Web-based Yard Management Solution, empowers yard managers by providing visibility on yard assets, optimizing the flow of trailers from gate to gate and automating yard driver task assignment.
About C3 Solutions
C3 Solutions is an information technology company specialized in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained clients' confidence worldwide and across many industries, including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing, and parcel post.
C3 is proud to continue providing paperless, automated, and touch-free business solutions to aid in the growing need for global environmental sustainability; and the overall health of our communities, clients, and employees.
Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 develops, implements, and supports the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products on the market today. http://www.c3solutions.com
