WESTFORD, Mass., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that in a recent report, GlobalData, a data analytics and consulting company, ranked Ribbon's Session Border Controller (SBC) portfolio as "Very Strong" in several key categories, including Platform Capabilities, Performance, Security, Features and Deployability. The report cites Ribbon's successful integration of the Edgewater Networks portfolio and the company's ability to continually innovate and align its solutions with emerging use cases such as STIR-SHAKEN as part of the success of its portfolio.
"The Ribbon SBC series rated 'very strong' among our comparison set of session border control solutions," said John Byrne, GlobalData's Service Director, Telecom Technology & Software. "Ribbon has done an effective job integrating the assets it acquired from Edgewater, enhancing those assets with Ribbon's strengths in analytics and security to create new edge and core use cases in the enterprise. Ribbon is also partnering smartly with partners such as Microsoft and AWS to burnish its public cloud credentials, and the company is building a solid bridge for enterprises to embrace containerization and cloud-native architectures at their own pace."
Byrne added, "Ribbon has been innovative in defining new use cases for its enterprise SBCs. For example, Ribbon is one of only a few vendors certified by Microsoft for its Direct Routing, which enables enterprises to connect on-premises telephony infrastructure seamlessly to Microsoft Teams. Also, unlike many competitive products, Ribbon SBCs are certified for E911."
"We are delighted that our industry-leading SBC portfolio is being recognized for its outstanding performance, features and capabilities by such a well-respected organization as GlobalData," said Tony Scarfo, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit for Ribbon. "We are continually enhancing our SBCs with the latest cloud-based, analytics, security and transcoding functionality. We look forward to continue working with outstanding partners like Microsoft and Amazon to deploy our solutions in public cloud environments while also delivering best-in-class virtual network functions capabilities to our service provider and enterprise customers in private cloud environments."
The report cited Ribbon SBCs' strengths in the following areas:
- Public Cloud Deployments: Ribbon's public cloud support accelerates operator time-to-market for new services. Ribbon continues to look for more ways to be public cloud-friendly, including a close alignment with AWS and Microsoft Azure communication applications.
- Security: Ribbon has been a proactive proponent of the use of the SBC as a crucial element in preventing fraudulent calling, particularly in the U.S. market as part of STIR/SHAKEN solutions.
- Network Edge: As evidenced by its Next Generation Intelligent Edge introduction, Ribbon has deftly utilized its acquisition of Edgewater to expand its approach in the enterprise. The EdgeMarc 6000, in particular, offers an elegant path from physical to cloud-native deployments for many companies.
- New Portfolio, New Opportunities: The merger with ECI brings Ribbon access to a broader 5G-focused portfolio as well as an opportunity to strengthen ECI's transport and data products by integrating with Ribbon's analytics platform.
Click here for a copy of the GlobalData report.
About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com and for more information about our packet and optical networking portfolio, visit ecitele.com.
