TOKYO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globaliz Inc. (https://www.globaliz.co.jp/) recently announced the official launch of its signature online platform, ManuTech, which offers the public an unprecedented examination of groundbreaking core manufacturing technology from Japan. ManuTech is a collaborative space that gathers hardware developers, manufacturers, and clients together, giving them access to a wide variety of previously unseen technological processes and approaches. Long acknowledged as a high-tech leader of manufacturing precision, Japanese crafting methods have helped provide affordable, quality products to a global society. Many of these processes have been carefully curated and offered in an ever-growing library of videos and images, allowing companies to share their expertise directly, while also diversifying and growing their customer base as they collaborate with each other.
ManuTech: Technological Exploration and Collaboration
ManuTech is an "Online Exhibition" and digital gallery of Japanese technology, allowing hardware developers and startups to both display and seek the expertise used to develop various products. Listed industries on ManuTech offer images, graphs, videos, and share open discussion boards that elicit detailed explorations into a full spectrum of engineering and manufacturing processes. In addition to sharing manufacturing ideas, ManuTech actively fosters an interactive environment, to encourage communication between engineers and new audiences for their work. As individuals begin to communicate and interact, partnerships and collaborations form that encourage free expression and invention on ManuTech's open, searchable platform.
"Innovation is created when engineers from around the world meet each other," said Yoshifumi Nakaya, Former CEO of J-Devices Semiconductor Corporation. "And ManuTech is now the platform for these historic meetings."
ManuTech has already begun to serve a variety of roles, including:
- Acting as a consultant. Requests for Quotation (RFQ) arrange suitable factories for prospective developers. ManuTech serves as a trusted mediator for all processes between Japanese manufacturers and outside clients, including transactions, business negotiations, contracts and exports.
- Encouraging direct communication between engineers and their peers, as well as manufacturers and their customers.
- An ever-growing database of curated technologies for viewing by hardware startups, established businesses, and new customers across the globe.
About Globaliz Inc.
Founded by Japanese tech visionary, Akiyoshi Hibi, Globaliz is the realization of a dream to share cutting-edge, innovative Japanese manufacturing practices and tech with a global marketplace. Although long acknowledged as a cradle of innovation, many Japanese tech secrets have been unavailable to manufacturers due to language and cultural barriers – until now. The creation and launch of Globaliz's signature sourcing and supplier-discovery platform, ManuTech, brings together innovators from around the world to share in the combined wealth of technological knowledge from Japan and abroad. Learn more at: https://www.Globaliz.co.jp/about.
