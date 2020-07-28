ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a virtual events and meetings company, has launched enhancements to its online events portfolio including GlobalMeet® Webcast and GlobalMeet Operator Assisted to give customers better video broadcasting options, simplified pricing, quicker scheduling and easier participation in virtual events of all sizes.
During the global pandemic, businesses have used PGi's webcast and operator-led call capabilities to deliver virtual events to millions of people around the world. The online events portfolio has seen a 350% increase in demand for virtual events and 500% increase in the number of people in attendance.
From delivering executive updates, hosting virtual trade shows, supplying official bulletins, conducting executive town halls, rolling out training sessions and more - GlobalMeet Webcast and GlobalMeet Operator Assisted are trusted around the world when groups need to communicate critical information to large, dispersed teams.
Reflecting PGi's commitment to simplify virtual events while creating enhanced experiences for customers and their end-users, the latest GlobalMeet Webcast release includes improved audio quality — whether connecting via computer microphone or headset — and dynamic screen sharing options.
- Professional video from anywhere: Cloud-based camera controls turn any presentation into a television quality broadcast.
- Simplified audio webcasting: Use your computer microphone or headset to broadcast high quality audio to live audience members with a single click.
- Effortless screen sharing: Whether working from home or back in the office, share your screen, or an application, with thousands of live audience members using only a browser. No downloads, ever!
GlobalMeet Operator Assisted delivers large capacity, professionally run conferencing with added security and assistance. GlobalMeet Operator Assisted enhancements coming soon will include simplified pricing and scheduling capabilities to streamline the customer experience.
- Pay-as-you-go flat rate pricing: Provide single event, flat rate pricing with a set list of included services.
- Schedule managed services: Schedule a webcast with or without operator-assisted audio using the GlobalMeet Events Portal to reduce time, and effort associated with scheduling events.
"It's no surprise we've seen record-breaking usage and demand for our virtual events over the past few months," said Rick Mace, CEO, PGi. "A recent survey we conducted with The Harris Poll found that 54% of Americans working from home due to COVID said they would not be comfortable attending large work-related conferences or events. Naturally, the pandemic has forced businesses to re-evaluate their work from home policies, and we're also seeing businesses get comfortable hosting large virtual events. We're predicting that as business travel resumes many companies will consider replacing large in-person events with virtual, high quality video and voice streaming solutions."
PGi has powered virtual meetings and events for customers safely and reliably for nearly 30 years, helping people, teams, and enterprises connect worldwide with advanced video conferencing and broadcasting.
