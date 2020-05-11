ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a business communications provider, is powering streaming events to millions of users around the world as organizations look for online solutions to transform in-person conferences and town halls into virtual events while the world works remotely in the wake of COVID-19. Tier-one carriers, leading financial services and healthcare companies use GlobalMeet Webcast to reach large audiences virtually.
"For the foreseeable future, all in-person events are moving to the cloud," said Mark Roberts, CMO, PGi. "We're working with countless organizations to move physical events into compelling digital experiences. As an experienced, reliable virtual events expert, we've seen a 500% increase in the number of people engaging with our streamed events. Given our extensive experience and technical expertise, we're proud to sponsor and enable the Cloud Conventions' virtual event."
As a sponsor of Cloud Conventions 2020, PGi is broadcasting all four keynotes to a potential 30,000 attendees using GlobalMeet Webcast. PGi will display a virtual exhibitor booth during the event, scheduled to go live on May 11.
"In light of COVID-19, we launched Cloud Conventions 2020 as a virtual event," said Carolyn Bradfield, founder of Convey, the Atlanta-based SaaS technology company behind Cloud Conventions. "For our keynote addresses, we needed a reliable platform to manage our speaker requirements as well as stream the event to a large audience allowing them to interact for Q&A. As another local, trusted company, PGi's GlobalMeet Webcast was the perfect solution to deliver the quality, meeting controls and large audience reach we needed."
PGi's new customer, Model N, a revenue management software provider, was able to pivot from an in-person conference, Rainmaker20, to a virtual event in just one week. Rainmaker20 included 14 webcasts over two days – garnering 27% more registrants than the previously planned in-person event.
"Within 24 hours, I was on a discovery call with the PGi team scoping this quick pivot," said Phil Montero, director of events and field marketing for Model N. "Two days later, registration was live, allowing us to salvage our physical conference, virtually. Our partnership with PGi was key to making Rainmaker20 LIVE a success."
PGi's GlobalMeet Webcast was recently recognized with a 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award. The award honors the best and most innovative teleworking products and services available that the industry has to offer.
Registration for Cloud Conventions is free at https://cloudconventions.com/membership. To learn more about PGi, visit www.pgi.com.
About Premiere Global Services, Inc. | PGi
PGi provides business communications that unleash productivity at work. Its cloud-based communications and collaboration platform, GlobalMeet, connects people, teams and enterprises around the world. To learn more about GlobalMeet collaboration, hosted voice, webcast and webinar solutions, visit pgi.com, or follow PGi on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
PGi Media Contact:
Kelly Strain
PGi, PR & Social Media Manager
Email: kelly.strain@pgi.com | Phone: +1 303-482-9033