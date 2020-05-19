BOSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the launch of its new automated Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) platform, Atlas. Going forward, Atlas will be the platform for all GlobalSign solutions, allowing it to "shoulder" the burden of all PKI initiatives for customers. Existing GlobalSign solutions will gradually be added to Atlas in the coming months and over the next year. The first to be deployed is GlobalSign's Automated Enrollment Gateway (AEG), which will enable customers to provision and manage identities, with speed and automation. AEG takes advantage of the new Atlas engine by further enabling IT admins to easily deploy certificates to new endpoints or swap out certificates on existing endpoints with just a few clicks. In addition, reporting has been simplified and advanced notifications are provided to avoid disruption and unanticipated expirations.
The development of Atlas was deeply influenced by several long-term business trends that have been challenging to overcome for enterprises worldwide: A global lack of experienced cybersecurity professionals, and always-burdened enterprise IT and security teams. In addition, while PKI technology is extremely powerful and enables trustworthy communications, executing it properly takes far more than just the ability to issue certificates - it takes considerable investment in personnel, hardware, software, and agile cryptographic standards. Add to that the millions of new identities to manage and more touch-points, making administration more complicated and the resources required to oversee it all increase commensurately, too.
With these concerns in mind, GlobalSign engineered Atlas to empower enterprise IT teams to easily automate, manage and authenticate a broad array of identities – personal, IoT and mobile devices, and servers – without needing to worry about complex tasks including key management, directory integration and support of multiple protocols needed to cover a wide array of endpoints. By taking this approach, not only has GlobalSign raised the bar on identity management, it now significantly increases a company's ability to reallocate time and resources, while improving its security posture.
"We are thrilled to announce Atlas. It is the agile solution experience we have been working towards to better serve our expanding global customer base," said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GlobalSign. "Without flexible and scalable tools that are easy to use, organizations are left trying to set up and run their own private Certificate Authority - usually a Microsoft CA - which they will have to install manually and manage via outmoded methods, where the pitfalls of mismanagement are numerous and, ultimately, more damaging. Today's launch of Atlas simplifies and automates the entire process of PKI and certificate management. It is truly a leap forward for GlobalSign and the Identity industry, and will be a huge boost for our customers."
ATLAS benefits
- Offload core functions of a complex security implementation to a trusted partner
- Increase cost savings by reducing an enterprise's human capital needs
- Recoup lost revenue from downtime and outages
- Avoid compliance penalties and costs associated with violation-based remediation
AEG Upgrades, including ACME V2 support
In conjunction with the launch of Atlas, GlobalSign is also announcing major upgrades to AEG. The top features of GlobalSign's AEG 6.3 include:
- Updated user interface that streamlines navigation, configuration, and management
- Certificate issuance and status reporting
- ACME V2 support for improved interaction with Linux
- Ability to provision almost any type of certificate to most endpoints
- Improved issuance enabling more highly-validated public certificates
- Self-Service Key Recovery
- Greater Microsoft Intune (SCEP) support
- Support for DevOps
Kee added: "We are also extremely pleased to unveil the upgrades to AEG, which scale extremely well to organizations of different sizes. AEG on Atlas is easier to set up than robust tools, offers a full range of automation and management functions, comes at a competitive price point and is simple enough to manage that it removes workload and reduces complexity for overburdened IT and security teams."
For more details about Atlas and AEG 6.3, please visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/atlas and https://www.globalsign.com/en/auto-enrollment-gateway.
About GMO GlobalSign
As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO Cloud KK and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com
