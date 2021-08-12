Strong Performance Amid Robust Demand Environment
- Second quarter revenues of $305.3 million, up 67.1% year-over-year
- IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.48 for the second quarter
- Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.88 for the second quarter
LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenues rose to $305.3 million, representing 67.1% year-over-year growth compared to the second quarter of 2020.
- IFRS Gross Profit margin was 38.0% compared to 36.3% in the second quarter of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.3% compared to 38.2% in the second quarter of 2020.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 10.1% compared to 8.1% in the second quarter of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.2% compared to 13.5% in the second quarter of 2020.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.48 compared to $0.26 in the second quarter of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.88 compared to $0.45 in the second quarter of 2020.
Six months ended June 30, 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenues rose to $575.4 million, representing 53.7% year-over-year growth compared to the first six months of 2020.
- IFRS Gross Profit margin was 38.1% compared to 37.0% in the first six months of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.4% compared to 38.9% in the first six months of 2020.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 10.6% compared to 8.9% in the first six months of 2020
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.4% compared to 14.6% in the first six months of 2020.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.01 compared to $0.60 in the first six months of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.71 compared to $1.04 in the first six months of 2020.
Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2021
- Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $465.0 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $166.8 million from $298.2 million as of December 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, we raised approximately $286.2 million in net proceeds from our equity offering of 1.38 million shares. As of June 30, 2021, our credit facility was fully undrawn.
- Globant completed the second quarter of 2021 with 19,428 Globers, 18,350 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
- The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter of 2021 was as follows: 63.8% from North America (top country: US), 21.6% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina), 13.2% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 1.4% from Asia (top country: Japan).
- In terms of currencies, 76.4% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were denominated in US dollars.
- During the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, Globant served a total of 941 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 154 accounts with more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 113 for the same period one year ago.
- Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the second quarter of 2021 represented 10.3%, 26.4% and 39.8% of revenues, respectively.
"Organizations continue to face the need to adapt to new demands. According to the IDC, the number of companies that embrace a digital transformation strategy is up 43% since 2019. This continues to present a unique opportunity to us, as we help our clients seek reinvention and create their way forward", said Martín Migoya. "As a reflection of our vision, we have seen an amazing expansion during the first half of the year, and it's the first time Globant's revenues have surpassed $1 billion over the last twelve months. We will continue working to scale our dream of reinventing this industry."
"In the second quarter we recorded a robust 67.1% year over year revenue growth, with strong margins, leading to both top and bottom line beats. In addition, we accelerated our hiring in Q2, with IT professionals up 58.6% year over year and 12.7% quarter over quarter. Our revenues, adj. EPS and IT headcount, all recorded the strongest year over year growth since we are a public company. We also materially raised our full-year guidance. As we exit the Covid-19 pandemic, we are witnessing a demand environment stronger than before the pandemic. Moreover, our robust pipeline makes us believe we can deliver strong and elevated levels of growth for the foreseeable future," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.
2021 Third quarter and Full Year Outlook
Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2021:
- Third quarter 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $325 million, or 56.8% year over year growth.
- Third quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.5%-17%.
- Third quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $0.92 (assuming an average of 42.7 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).
- Fiscal year 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $1,236 million, or 51.8% year over year growth.
- Fiscal year 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.5%-17%.
- Fiscal year 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $3.58 (assuming an average of 42.0 million diluted shares outstanding during 2021).
Conference Call and Webcast
Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the second quarter 2021 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.
We have more than 19,400 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.
Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, COVID-19 related expenses and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges COVID-19 related expenses and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.
Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Revenues
575,427
374,280
305,257
182,708
Cost of revenues
(356,249)
(235,836)
(189,276)
(116,467)
Gross profit
219,178
138,444
115,981
66,241
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(154,097)
(101,454)
(82,206)
(49,582)
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(4,003)
(3,544)
(2,904)
(1,927)
Other operating income
11
—
—
—
Profit from operations
61,089
33,446
30,871
14,732
Finance income
330
707
7
451
Finance expense
(5,943)
(5,106)
(3,331)
(2,651)
Other financial results, net
(655)
3,624
(1,526)
907
Financial results, net
(6,268)
(775)
(4,850)
(1,293)
Share of results of investment in associates
(233)
(82)
(233)
(82)
Other income and expenses, net
(443)
43
(481)
27
Profit before income tax
54,145
32,632
25,307
13,384
Income tax
(12,531)
(9,443)
(5,360)
(3,365)
Net income for the period
41,614
23,189
19,947
10,019
- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(2,438)
(1,537)
(714)
567
- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI
—
(23)
—
91
- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges
96
(834)
(74)
1,235
Total comprehensive income for the period
39,272
20,795
19,159
11,912
Net income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
41,614
23,189
19,947
10,019
Net income for the period
41,614
23,189
19,947
10,019
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
39,272
20,795
19,159
11,912
Total comprehensive income for the period
39,272
20,795
19,159
11,912
Earnings per share
Basic
1.03
0.62
0.49
0.27
Diluted
1.01
0.60
0.48
0.26
Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)
Basic
40,212
37,347
40,522
37,686
Diluted
41,354
38,420
41,664
38,759
Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
431,373
278,939
Investments
33,673
19,284
Trade receivables
281,422
196,020
Other assets
7,097
8,146
Other receivables
58,485
31,633
Other financial assets
2,265
1,577
Total current assets
814,315
535,599
Non-current assets
Trade Receivables
—
5,644
Investments
823
615
Other assets
5,429
6,954
Other Receivables
12,874
9,629
Deferred tax assets
42,906
41,507
Investment in associates
—
3,154
Other financial assets
26,233
15,147
Property and equipment
108,388
101,027
Intangible assets
89,082
86,721
Right-of-use assets
97,899
90,010
Goodwill
450,946
392,760
Total non-current assets
834,580
753,168
TOTAL ASSETS
1,648,895
1,288,767
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
42,135
35,266
Payroll and social security taxes payable
121,114
111,881
Borrowings
250
907
Other financial liabilities
47,103
19,822
Lease liabilities
8,950
15,358
Tax liabilities
14,383
11,804
Income tax payable
10,199
10,511
Other liabilities
472
81
Total current liabilities
244,606
205,630
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables
4,528
5,240
Borrowings
902
25,061
Other financial liabilities
51,151
74,376
Lease liabilities
84,333
72,240
Deferred tax liabilities
8,337
13,698
Provisions for contingencies
21,529
12,583
Total non-current liabilities
170,780
203,198
TOTAL LIABILITIES
415,386
408,828
Capital and reserves
Issued capital
49,856
47,861
Additional paid-in capital
853,460
541,157
Other reserves
(5,016)
(2,674)
Retained earnings
335,209
293,595
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,233,509
879,939
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,648,895
1,288,767
Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit
Gross Profit
219,178
138,444
115,981
66,241
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,883
4,639
3,082
2,349
Share-based compensation expense
1,830
2,328
815
1,207
Adjusted gross profit
226,891
145,411
119,878
69,797
Adjusted gross profit margin
39.4
%
38.9
%
39.3
%
38.2
%
Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(154,097)
(101,454)
(82,206)
(49,582)
Depreciation and amortization expense
21,745
9,897
11,907
5,003
Share-based compensation expense
15,791
10,485
8,109
5,327
Acquisition-related charges (a)
6,596
4,248
3,962
1,490
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
(109,965)
(76,824)
(58,228)
(37,762)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues
(19.1)
%
(20.5)
%
(19.1)
%
(20.7)
%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations
Profit from Operations
61,089
33,446
30,871
14,732
Share-based compensation expense
17,621
12,813
8,924
6,534
Acquisition-related charges (a)
13,473
5,040
7,399
1,878
COVID-19-related charges (b)
2,228
3,185
2,228
1,469
Impairment of assets
(11)
—
—
—
Adjusted Profit from Operations
94,400
54,484
49,422
24,613
Adjusted Profit from Operations margin
16.4
%
14.6
%
16.2
%
13.5
%
Reconciliation of Net income for the period
Net income for the period
41,614
23,189
19,947
10,019
Share-based compensation expense
17,621
12,813
8,924
6,534
Acquisition-related charges (a)
16,202
5,143
9,549
1,926
COVID-19-related charges (b)
2,228
3,185
2,228
1,469
Impairment of assets
(11)
—
—
—
Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (c)
(6,928)
(4,415)
(4,169)
(2,482)
Adjusted Net income
70,726
39,915
36,479
17,466
Adjusted Net income margin
12.3
%
10.7
%
12.0
%
9.6
%
Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
Adjusted Net income
70,726
39,915
36,479
17,466
Diluted shares
41,354
38,420
41,664
38,759
Adjusted Diluted EPS
1.71
1.04
0.88
0.45
(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.
(b) COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.
(c) Non-IFRS Adjusted net income and adjusted Diluted EPS for Q2 of 2020 reflects the tax impact of non-IFRS adjustments. Non-IFRS Adjusted net income and adjusted Diluted EPS for Q2 2020, previously presented were recast to conform to the current presentation.
Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)
Metrics
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Total Employees
12,333
14,340
16,251
17,267
19,428
IT Professionals
11,573
13,436
15,290
16,284
18,350
North America Revenues %
72.8
70.0
65.9
63.1
63.8
Latin America and Others Revenues %
20.8
22.4
24.3
23.6
21.6
Europe Revenues %
6.4
7.6
9.8
12.0
13.2
Asia Revenues %
1.3
1.4
USD Revenues %
87.0
84.5
85.8
77.7
76.4
Other Currencies Revenues %
13.0
15.5
14.2
22.3
23.6
Top Customer %
10.7
10.8
10.7
10.5
10.3
Top 5 Customers %
31.9
32.2
30.0
28.4
26.4
Top 10 Customers %
44.9
45.0
42.9
41.0
39.8
Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)
805
893
798
860
941
Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)
113
118
129
139
154
