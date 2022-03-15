Globant new logo

LUXEMBOURG, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services  company (the "Company"), announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (collectively, the "General Meetings") are to be held on April 22, 2022. The General Meetings will be held at the registered office of the Company at 37A, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855, Luxembourg. The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meetings, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the  General Meetings are available at the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com.  

About Globant (NYSE: GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a  business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com.

Investor Relations Contact: 

Amit Singh, Globant 

investors@globant.com 

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact: 

Wanda Weigert, Globant 

pr@globant.com   

+1 (877) 215-5230 

