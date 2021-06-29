SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists today announced the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in business and innovations worldwide.
More than 85 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world.
"The pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "Businesses every where are now preparing for growth as signs of normalcy start to become visible."
All organizations operating anywhere in the world – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit are eligible to submit nominations to the Golden Bridge Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life.
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/
2021 Grand Globee winners in Golden Bridge Awards include Cebuana Lhuillier, Concentrix, IBM, ITC Infotech, Jeunesse Global, MMI Agency, NewAge, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services, and Wolters Kluwer, and Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions.
Winners of one or more 2021 Gold Globee include Abbott, Cyara, M3, MMI Agency, Cepheid, Cebuana Lhuillier, ITC Infotech, Lightspin, AppViewX Inc., Supply Wisdom, Innover, Verdigris, ADP, Cabax International Schools, Intoo USA, Luminance, SecuPi Security Solutions, Verizon Connect, Evreka Yazilim Donanim A.S., Export Bahrain, Immunicom, Inc., Dottedyellow, Hypori Inc., Mplus Agentur, Kong Inc., Postoplan, Trustifi, TCC, Lookout, Dovly, SpendMend, Scality, Comtrend, AVer Information, 7 Stage Advisors, Corner Financial Corporation, ArmorCode Inc., Aerendir Mobile Inc., IDology, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, Adaptive US Inc, North Lane, Fi911, Corsight AI, Serving Our Superheroes, Mentor Collective, Volterra, QNET, Centage Corporation, Full Sail University, CT Corporation, a Wolters Kluwer company, First Advantage, Ziraat Bank and ZİRVE Fan Community, ASG Technologies, Imperva, ManagedMethods, PandoLogic, Jack Henry, Inspired eLearning, LLC, Transport for New South Wales, Dell Technologies Education Services, Flare Systems, R Reflections Ltd, Marilyn Barefoot, CoreStack, Nestlé India, Dexatel OU, MojoRank, Orange, Energous Corporation, Precision Medical Products, JK Technosoft Limited, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Ziraat Bank, Microsoft, Augeo, NewAge, Inc., VYVO, Adaptiva, Concentrix, Vivial, iboss, OneTrust, PDI, Qgiv, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Forward Networks, HiringThing, Moody's Analytics, Zyter, Pinnacle Performance Company, Concentrix, Sumsub, New Heights Educational Group, Your Best Place, Centene Corporation, Carv by Motion Metrics Ltd, ACCURE Battery Intelligence GmbH, Empire Today, LLC, Jeunesse Global, Huawei Technologies USA, IBM, Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions, Rockwell Automation, Vertafore, Sounding Board Inc., Mary Kay Inc., 1903 Public Relations, Censia Talent Intelligence, Nextivity Inc., Generali Global Assistance, Axele, LLC, PRO Unlimited, BURSALI, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. (LRUS), Semperis, Spireon, Inc., Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions, SmartFox Technologies™, Tata Consultancy Services, Wolters Kluwer, Makers Nutrition, Philip Morris International, and Conntac GmbH.
