SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists today announced the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in the information technology and cyber security industries worldwide.
More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
"The information technology industry continues to show its resilience," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations every where."
2021 Grand Globee winners in IT World Awards include (alphabetically) AgreeYa Solutions, Avanan, BairesDev, FPT Software, Keysight Technologies, SberCloud, Viettel, VNPT VinaPhone, Wolters Kluwer, and Zix.
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/winners/
Winners of one or more 2021 Gold Globee include Enso Security, Userful Corporation, FPT Software, ZenBusiness, Tracxn Technologies Pvt Ltd, Algoworks Solutions, Inc., Infosec, Hayes MDaudit, Moveworks, Inc., AOTech Security Solutions, AppOmni, BigID, NuData Security, a Mastercard company, Viettel High Tech, The Body Shop and KPS UK, NextBillion AI, Forward Networks, Contentstack, AppViewX Inc., Automation Anywhere, Gigamon, Birdeye, Ascendum Solutions, WatchGuard Technologies, IPification, LiquidPlanner, PORTL Inc., AU10TIX, SolarWinds, Atlassian IT Organization, Trilliant, Commvault, Scality, PORTL Inc, Pure Storage, ACTO, CMC Technology and Solution Company Limited, Accedian, BigPanda, CoSoSys, Nspire Automation LLC, Ping Identity, Wolters Kluwer, RedSeal, Concentric.ai, Palo Alto Networks, Untangle, Jackyl Consulting Partnership, Qlue Smart City, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (Ontario), Viettel Business Solution, ManagedMethods, Chargebacks911, VIRNECT, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Sauce Labs, Vendasta, Azalea Health Innovations (Azalea), ThousandEyes, HiveIO, Keysight Technologies, Docupace Technologies, McAfee, ChaosSearch, Ataccama, Pricefx, SAAM Inc., CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Heap, Atmosera, Telos Corporation, TrustArc, a1qa, Luminance, Algoblu, IBM, GRAX, Knecto LLC, AT&T Cybersecurity, Xevant, AppNeta, Ramco Systems, Orange, Viettel Business Solutions Corporation, Google Maps, Webscale, Nakanishi Metal Works Co., Ltd., Inspired eLearning, Kevel, Nextivity Inc., Zyter, SberCloud, Metallic, PRO Unlimited, iboss, Jumio, BairesDev, Rockwell Automation, WhiteHat Security, an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Ltd., Onit, Adaptiva, Expedia Group, Viettel Construction Joint Stock Corporation, Tr3Dent, vXchnge, VNPT VinaPhone, Techbuyer, Zix, Viettel-CHT Company Limited (Viettel IDC), Thycotic, AgreeYa Solutions, anecdotes AI, ISACA, Bitglass, Ivy.ai, Avanan, and CloudLinux Inc.
