SAN FRANCISCO, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists today announced the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in the cyber and digital security industry worldwide.
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide-spectrum of industries participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2021 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers from all over the world.
All new products and services nominated in the new product awards categories of this year's Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards will be eligible to participate in the People's Choice Globee Awards for Favorite Product-Service of the Year.
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/winners/
Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert to help decide the 2022 winners: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/judges/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
2021 Grand Globee winners in Cyber Security Excellence include Endace, i-Sprint Innovations Pte Ltd., Cyvatar, Security Compass, Network Box USA, LLC, comforte AG, iboss, SonicWall, Reciprocity, and Cymatic.
Winners of one or more 2021 Gold Globee include Salt Security, Cyral, iboss, C2A Security, Penta Security Systems Inc., Teleperformance, Security Compass, Authomize, CyCognito, Infosec, Sectigo, CloudKnox Security, Untangle, Guardicore, i-Sprint Innovations Pte Ltd, Cervello, Informatica LLC, Highwire PR, Lattice Semiconductor, Forward Networks, Lumina Communications, K2 Cyber Security, Hunters, CyberGRX, Surfshark, LUCY Security, Illinois College, Snow Software, BitNinja Technologies Zrt, SyncDog, Attivo Networks, California State University, Endace, New Net Technologies (NNT), Abnormal Security, Checkmarx, StackRox, Awake Security, the NDR Security Division of Arista Networks, AppOmni, YOTTAA, Ping Identity, IRONSCALES, Allgress, Inc., LogRhythm, Egress, Chargebacks911, Darktrace, VNPT VinaPhone, comforte AG, NuData Security, a Mastercard company, Pulse secure, Kasten, Fugue, Malwarebytes, Votiro, Tenable, Inc., McAfee, Jumio, ReversingLabs, Confluera, Quest Software, BigID, ReliaQuest, Cygilant, Bitglass, Cyberpion, LaunchTech Communications, Neustar, SafeLogic, Axis Communications, Graham Construction, Accara IT Services, Infosys, Inspired eLearning, LLC, Lumu Technologies, Reciprocity, SafeBreach, Network Box USA, LLC, Risk Based Security, Inc., CSAA Insurance Group, WhiteHat Security, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Ltd., CyberProof, TransUnion, 24By7Security, Inc., Illusive Networks, Invicti Security, Medigate, King & Union, SendSafely, 1Password, Denim Group, CyberArk, Thycotic, Welltok, Data Theorem, A-LIGN, iProov, SIRP Labs, SberBank, Brinqa, ThreatQuotient, ColorTokens Inc., BlackBerry, SlashNext, Fortinet, Cymatic, Semperis, SonicWall, Cyvatar, Vigilante, Dasera, Inc, Ivanti, Spirion, Apricorn, Dashlane, Onward Security Corp., and Quantum Xchange.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, 408-689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards