SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists today announced the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in the cyber and digital security industry worldwide.
A worldwide judging panel of more than 55 executives and professionals representing a wide-spectrum of industries participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2022 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers from all over the world.
2022 Grand Globee winners in Cyber Security Excellence include Attivo Networks, Inc., Deepfence, Endace, i-Sprint Innovations Pte Ltd, Infosec Institute, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, SBER, Security Compass, VNPT VinaPhone, and VTB Bank.
Winners of one or more 2022 Gold Globee include Tufin, Palo Alto Networks, Data Theorem, Zix, Bitglass, a Forcepoint Company, Perception Point, Votiro, RevBits LLC, UncommonX, Kameleon Security, A-LIGN, Radiant Logic, Simeio, Raytheon Professional Services Cyber Academy, Total Defense, Egress, Shanghai Moule Network Technology Co., Ltd., SPHERE, Grip Security, Stellar Cyber, Inc., RackTop Systems, SBER, CYREBRO, Inpixon, Deep Instinct, iboss, Gurucul, StrikeReady, Bugcrowd, Invicti Security, Automox, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Delphix, Identiq, ALERTWildfire, Professional Telecommunications Services, Inc. (PTS), Axis Communications, Inc. and a consortium of three universities: University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), University of California San Diego (UCSD), and University of Oregon (UO), Plurilock Security Inc., Freemindtronic SL, Dasera, ITProTV, Cervello, nVisium, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, AB Handshake, Attivo Networks, Inc., HID Global, KeepTruckin, Swordfish Security, Malwarebytes, Cybertronium Sdn. Bhd., Valimail, IBM UK, LaunchTech Communications, CYE, AttackIQ Academy, Blumira, ThreatQuotient, Traced Mobile Security, swIDch, Endace, SimSpace, Infiot Inc., XTN Cognitive Security, VTB Bank, IRONSCALES, SafeBreach, Gigamon, CYFIRMA, Salt Security, Imperva, Veridium, BitNinja Security, Iris Powered by Generali, Infosec Institute, Forescout, Armor, Tigera, Axiado Corporation, SyncDog, OpenVPN, JupiterOne, AttackIQ, VNPT VinaPhone, NuData, OPSWAT, County of Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, ThreatX, Quantum Xchange, Red Sift, Splunk, Deepfence, Neustar Security Services, Masergy Communications, Inc., i-Sprint Innovations Pte Ltd, Security Compass, Genie Networks, Keyavi Data Corp., Pathlock, CSAA Insurance Group, Bishop Fox, Omada, CyberGRX, Bupa, NIO, Inc., Chargebacks911, Confluera, Valtix, KPMG, Beijing Vul.ai Information Technology Co., LTD., Infinipoint, CyberHoot, iProov, Cowbell Cyber, Adversa, ReversingLabs, GreyNoise Intelligence, Masergy, SpyCloud, Persona, Ivanti, McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, U.S. Bank, Qusecure, JumpCloud, Vectra AI, Cynerio, Jumio, anecdotes, MoreSec Technology, and Lattice Semiconductor.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
