SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists today announced the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards.
Customer Sales and Service World Awards is the world's premier recognitions program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing.
All organizations operating anywhere in the world – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit are eligible to submit nominations.
"Continuing to raise the bar higher for standards in sales and customer service are key to customer success," said San Madan, co-President at Globee Awards. "Effective customer success strategy can lead to higher business growth."
The 2021 Grand winners include Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, IBM, Makers Nutrition, POWERHOME SOLAR, and PowerSchool.
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/winners/
Nominees that are eligible to apply include executives and professional individuals at every job level, teams, departments, and organizational achievements including vendors with new products, services and solution providers for sales, customer service, support, and business development.
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide-spectrum of industries will determined the winners.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards® for Information Technology and Cyber Security, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
