SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists today announced the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the 9th Annual 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards.
A worldwide judging panel of more than 50 executives and professionals representing a wide-spectrum of industries participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2022 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers from all over the world.
See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/
2022 Grand Globee winners in Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations include Enparadigm Performance Solutions Pvt. Ltd., IBM, Makers Nutrition, POWERHOME SOLAR, PowerSchool, and WatchGuard Technologies.
Winners of one or more 2022 Gold Globee include Full Circle Insights, Chargebacks911, Gamesight, Inc, Pitcher, SearchUnify (by Grazitti Interactive), WatchGuard Technologies, IBM, Tyson Group, POWERHOME SOLAR, CarrefourSA, IBM – Asia Pacific, CallMiner, KB Home, Squaremouth, Inc., Professional Services, iSpring Solutions, Inc., Fi911, IBM – Accounts Receivable, Enparadigm Performance Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Paycor, Epicor Software Corporation, INTOO USA, Quantum Health, CARBONDIGITAL, INC., Allbound, Techwave Consulting, 1903 Public Relations, Celebrity Cruises, Pricefx, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, VNPT VinaPhone, Wolters Kluwer, Voxy, Inspiro, PicUp, IBM – Chief Analytics Office, Chime Technologies, IBM – Global Contracts and Negotiations, LifeStation, SupportYourApp, DEOX Soft Corp, Sitel Group, ÉSECÈ Group, E-MONEY PAYMENT SOLUTIONS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (eMoney), PowerSchool, rankingCoach, Delta Faucet Company Consumer Support Team, GAF and Likable, ModSquad, SetSail, The Mentor Group, IBM, Innovation Services, CEMEX, Makers Nutrition.
All organizations operating anywhere in the world – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit are eligible to submit nominations.
Learn more about the Annual Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, & Operations Awards and how to nominate for 2023 here: https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, & Operations Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, 408-689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards