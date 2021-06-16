SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists today announced the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards. Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries.
"Disruptive technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs."
To be eligible to participate a business must be a privately owned company that's operating for profit, must be independently owned and not a subsidiary, and can be located anywhere in the world.
Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constrains of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for biggest pain points customers experience.
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/winners/
