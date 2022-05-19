A worldwide judging panel of more than 50 executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2022 award winners.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists today announced the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in the Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards. Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries.
Disruptive products, services, technologies, and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving. Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs.
A worldwide judging panel of more than 50 executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2022 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented with their awards in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world.
Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by the existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for biggest pain points customers experience.
2022 Grand Globee winners in Disruptor Awards include Anjuna Security, Appian, D-Fend Solutions, DataProphet Operations Pty Ltd, Epirus Inc., M-Files, Pasqal, Perception Point, Tempo Automation, and Zelis.
Winners of one or more 2022 Disruptor Awards include Newfire Global Partners, High Performing Coach, Sumo Logic, Ateliere Creative Technologies, Appian, Robot Mascot, WORQDRIVE, JupiterOne, Socrates.ai, iboss, Makers Nutrition, AvidXchange, Sounding Board, Red Access, symplr, Epirus Inc., DataProphet Operations Pty Ltd, Canopy Servicing, Data Dynamics, Innover, Perception Point, Stericycle Communication Solutions, Moovila, D-Fend Solutions, Adaptive Shield, Viakoo, TPAY MOBILE, PandoLogic, TigerLRM, Peace Out Skincare, Plum.io, Zelis, M-Files, Data Gumbo, Kanverse.ai, Five9, EdgeVerve Systems Limited – An Infosys Company, now.gg, DuploCloud, Tempo Automation, House of Kibaa, Anjuna Security, INTOO USA, Pasqal, HiringSolved, ArmorCode Inc., Pure Storage, QuSecure, Salt Security, CloudPay, Canonic Security.
See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/winners/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
