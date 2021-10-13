SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists has announced the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in the 6th Annual 2021 Business Excellence Awards.
The coveted annual Business Excellence Awards is the world's premier awards program honoring the best employers, employees, and HR achievements. The awards recognize the world's best employers, employees, and human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products, services, training, and consultants who help to create and drive the best places to work. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2021 award winners.
Winners of Grand GLOBEE Business Excellence Awards include ADP, Inc., Barilla, Dell Technologies Education Services, Epicor Software Corporation, Halkbank, HiringThing, Panda Restaurant Group, Inc., Panzura, Tapcheck, and The Edge Picture Company.
Winners of one or more Gold Business Excellence Awards include Nu Skin Enterprises, Philip Morris International, KGHM Polska Miedz S.A., ADP, Inc., Xevant, Synechron, The Edge Picture Company, isolved, Barilla, Firestorm Dynamics, LLC, Everbridge, GraffersID, Panda Restaurant Group, Inc., Dell Technologies Education Services, Panzura, 1903 Public Relations, VNPT, Epicor Software Corporation, Origin Energy, UNLU & Co, R Reflections Ltd, Halkbank, GR0, SmartFox Technologies, Avail, Synechron Technologies, Chargebacks911, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, DrOwl, Avalance Global Solutions, PT Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang, Pan American Energy, HiringThing, Allied Irish Banks plc ('AIB'), TISK (Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations),Raytheon Professional Services, and Tapcheck.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
