SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists has announced the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in the 9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards®.
The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2021 award winners.
Winners of Grand GLOBEE CEO World Awards include Best Version Media, NewAge, Inc., P. F. Chang's, Piano, and Tek Leaders Inc.
Winners of one or more Gold CEO World Awards include PRO Unlimited, NeuVector, Identiq, POWERHOME SOLAR, Makers Nutrition, CarParts.com, iboss, Best Version Media, LatinaMeetup, Globe Telecom Inc., Hilton Software, Endologix, Tasktop, Vivial, Globalization Partners, The Next Step Agency, QNET, Biye Biye, Crux Intelligence, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Your Best Place, LogicGate, NewAge, Inc., Bug Bite Thing, Agiloft, Centrilogic, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center – Department of Health, 7 Stage Advisors, HUNAR ONLINE LLP, CoinFlip, Earnin, Echo Global Logistics, Avaya, BroadbandTV Corp., Chargebacks911, SoftClouds LLC, 1903 Public Relations, The Coleman Group Inc., Swinerton Renewable Energy, Crawford & Company, Interim HealthCare Inc., ÉSECÈ Group, Zyter, Darktrace, PromoRepublic, Yellow Dog Creative, JC Legal, Kannaway, Keysight Technologies, PRIME LANDS, ASI Construction, ITRenew, P. F. Chang's, SpendMend, UnityPoint Health Sioux City, Whatfix, Metal Industries Research and Development Centre, SUSE, International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), Pushpay, Innover, ABM Industries, Tek Leaders Inc, Piano, and Feniex.
CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean & Central and South America, Middle East and Africa. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the Globee® Awards recognition program.
For a complete list of the 2021 CEO World Award winners announced, visit https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/winners/
