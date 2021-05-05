SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winners were announced today in the 2021 People's Choice Globee® Awards for Favorite Cyber Security Products and Services, a feature of the annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards program which is now in its 17th year. The 2021 winners of Favorite Cyber Security Products and Services in alphabetical order are:
- Armor Cloud Security for Armor Anywhere
- BitNinja Technologies Zrt for BitNinja ServerProtection
- CyberArk for CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution
- Fortinet for Fortinet Training Institute Training & Certification Program
- iboss for iboss Cloud
- Ivanti for Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence
- Kasada for Kasada
- Ping Identity for Ping Identity's Intelligent Identity platform
- Pulse Secure for Pulse Zero Trust Access (PZTA)
- Tenable, Inc. for Tenable.ot
Winners were selected through a global voting process known as Globee® Pulse where voters from all over the world were invited to give their independent input on Favorite Cyber Security Products and Services. See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/winners/
Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert to help decide the 2022 winners: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/judges/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
2021 Grand Globee winners in Cyber Security Excellence include Endace, i-Sprint Innovations Pte Ltd., Cyvatar, Security Compass, Network Box USA, LLC, comforte AG, iboss, SonicWall, Reciprocity, and Cymatic.
Winners of one or more 2021 Gold Globee include Salt Security, Cyral, iboss, C2A Security, Penta Security Systems Inc., Teleperformance, Security Compass, Authomize, CyCognito, Infosec, Sectigo, CloudKnox Security, Untangle, Guardicore, i-Sprint Innovations Pte Ltd, Cervello, Informatica LLC, Highwire PR, Lattice Semiconductor, Forward Networks, Lumina Communications, K2 Cyber Security, Hunters, CyberGRX, Surfshark, LUCY Security, Illinois College, Snow Software, BitNinja Technologies Zrt, SyncDog, Attivo Networks, California State University, Endace, New Net Technologies (NNT), Abnormal Security, Checkmarx, StackRox, Awake Security, the NDR Security Division of Arista Networks, AppOmni, YOTTAA, Ping Identity, IRONSCALES, Allgress, Inc., LogRhythm, Egress, Chargebacks911, Darktrace, VNPT VinaPhone, comforte AG, NuData Security, a Mastercard company, Pulse secure, Kasten, Fugue, Malwarebytes, Votiro, Tenable, Inc., McAfee, Jumio, ReversingLabs, Confluera, Quest Software, BigID, ReliaQuest, Cygilant, Bitglass, Cyberpion, LaunchTech Communications, Neustar, SafeLogic, Axis Communications, Graham Construction, Accara IT Services, Infosys, Inspired eLearning, LLC, Lumu Technologies, Reciprocity, SafeBreach, Network Box USA, LLC, Risk Based Security, Inc., CSAA Insurance Group, WhiteHat Security, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Ltd., CyberProof, TransUnion, 24By7Security, Inc., Illusive Networks, Invicti Security, Medigate, King & Union, SendSafely, 1Password, Denim Group, CyberArk, Thycotic, Welltok, Data Theorem, A-LIGN, iProov, SIRP Labs, SberBank, Brinqa, ThreatQuotient, ColorTokens Inc., BlackBerry, SlashNext, Fortinet, Cymatic, Semperis, SonicWall, Cyvatar, Vigilante, Dasera, Inc, Ivanti, Spirion, Apricorn, Dashlane, Onward Security Corp., and Quantum Xchange.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, 408-689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards