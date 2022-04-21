CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs, C-Levels, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and their management teams from all over the world
SAN FRANCISCO , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2022 CEO and Executive World Awards. The award program also contains a categories group for Executive Achievements consisting of several categories for which nominations can be submitted.
Subscribe to the Globee weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to Globee Awards YouTube channel
Follow Globee Awards on twitter
Follow Globee Awards on LinkedIn
The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean & Central and South America, Middle East and Africa. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the Globee® Awards recognition program.
Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Company | Organizational Achievement Awards Categories
- Company | Company of the Year Awards Categories
- Company | Small Business of the Year Categories
- Company | Startup of the Year Awards Categories
- People | Individual Awards Categories
- People | Executive Excellence of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Leadership | C-Level Awards Categories Group
- Leadership | Visionary Leadership Categories
- Team | Management Team Awards Categories Group
- Products | New Products or Services Awards Categories
- Communications, Marketing & PR | Public relations, Media Relations, and Publicity Awards Categories
- Communications, Marketing & PR | Marketing Campaigns Awards Categories
- Communications, Marketing & PR | Digital and Media Awards Categories
- COVID-19 Individual Categories
- COVID-19 Organization, Marketing & PR, Product and Service Categories
Learn more about the CEO World Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/
Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/winners/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Industry experts and end-users of products and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/judges/
All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Categories for the CEO World Awards have been updated to reflect the changing roles and responsibilities of CEOs.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, 408-689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards