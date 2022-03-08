SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2022 IT World Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in the information technology and cyber security industries worldwide.
IT industry's premier excellence awards program, IT World Awards® honors achievements in every facet of the information technology and cyber security industries. This annual industry and peers program now has several major sections making this one of the most and only complete IT recognitions and achievements award programs in the world. There are many categories for which your organization and the people behind its success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Company-Organization Awards categories
- Corporate Communications and Public Relations Awards categories
- Creative, Social and Traditional Media Awards categories
- Customer Service & Support Awards categories
- Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year Awards categories
- Executive & Professional Awards categories
- Chief Technology Officers Awards categories
- Human Resources Awards categories
- Information Technology Users Awards categories
- Marketing Information Technology Awards categories
- New Product & Service Awards categories
- Product Development and Engineering Awards categories
- Sales and Business Development Awards categories
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards categories
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users of information technology products and services can participate in the judging process.
Learn more about the 2022 IT World Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/
A special category group for startups of the year will include the achievements of new startups formed since 2018 in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.
Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert to help decide the winners: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/judges/
Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/winners/
IT World Awards will also recognize Chief Technology Officers from all over the world for their achievements in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
