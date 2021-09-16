SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the cyber and digital security industry.
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users of cyber & digital security and information technology products and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/judges/
All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Categories for the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards have been updated to reflect the newer innovations and solutions.
There are many categories for which cyber security organizations and the people behind their success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Company | Company of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Company | Startup Awards (formed between 2018 and 2022) Categories Group
- Company | Best Companies Awards Categories Group
- Company | Milestone of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Corporate Communications and PR | People Awards Categories Group
- Corporate Communications and PR | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Creative, Social and Traditional Media Awards Categories Group
- Customer Service & Support | People Awards Categories Group
- Customer Service & Support | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year Awards Categories Group
- People | Executive & Professional Awards Categories Group
- People | Chief Technology Officers Awards Categories Group
- People | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Human Resources | People Awards Categories Group
- Human Resources | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Security Users | People Awards Categories Group
- Security Users | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Marketing | People Awards Categories Group
- Marketing | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service | Excellence Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service | New and Innovations Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service | Hot Technologies Awards Categories Group
- Product Development | People Awards Categories Group
- Product Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Sales and Business Development | People Awards Categories Group
- Sales and Business Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- COVID-19 Response Awards Categories Group
Learn more about the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/
Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert to help decide the 2022 winners: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/judges/
Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/winners/
This year we are also recognizing Chief Technology Officers from all over the world for their achievements in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.
A special category group for startups of the year will include the achievements of new startups formed since January 1, 2018 in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.
Some of the organizations that have won in the past include Attivo Networks, Inspired eLearning, LLC., Fortanix, 1Password, Atmosera, GATE Cyber Technology, Quantum Xchange, SystemDomain, Verint, WireWheel, Surfshark, Perimeter 81, KnowBe4., Spirion, Thycotic, Stellar Cyber, Singlewire Software, Medigate, Spin Technology, Inc., Arxan, TransUnion, Axis Communications, Inc., Code Intelligence GmbH, Contrast Security, Chaitin Tech, Ping Identity, Nyotron, Allgress, Inc., N2W Software, Corelight, vArmour, McAfee, OnSolve, LUCY Security, Data Theorem, FireMon, DivvyCloud, 1touch.io, Upstream Security, Knecto LLC, nTropic Security Inc., Cygilant, PerimeterX, Jumio, Synack, 24By7Security Inc, Code42, Cymatic, Security Compass, A-LIGN, Armis, Valiant Consulting, Inc, MediaPRO, Nuance Communications, SiteLock, Allied Telesis, Cylus, AppsCo Inc., Denim Group, Cisco Trust Transformation Office, SparkCognition, Flash Networks Ltd., Total Defense, LaunchTech Communications, Bitglass, CyCognito, Silverfort, A10 Networks, DRACOON GmbH, NanoLock Security, Offensive Security, BigID, XTN Cognitive Security, Abnormal Security, 24By7Security, Inc., Acuant, Inc., Cloud Daddy, Inc., SECURITI.ai, Veracode, Biscom, ThreatQuotient, AT&T Cybersecurity, Lastline, Inc., Wire, Deep Instinct, Box, HID Global, Endace, Welltok, Brinqa, Threat Stack, CloudKnox Security, Virsec, SolarWinds, One Identity, LogicHub, CipherCloud, StackRox, Sectigo, Titus, Radar Cyber Security, Pulse Secure, CyberProof, iboss, OneTrust, Lacework, Protegrity, Malwarebytes, Avalance Global Solutions, Nozomi Networks, Balbix, Ntrepid LLC, Tufin Technologies, LLC, DataVisor, Agari, SyncDog, Egress, Qualys, CyberInt, InCountry, Resecurity, NopSec, Barac, Cyware Labs, Cymulate, ShiftLeft, BioCatch, CyberGRX, enSilo, Awake Security, Valimail, Evident ID, Onapsis Inc., ReliaQuest, Aqua Security, Vade Secure, Anitian, Darktrace, Eclypsium, Illusive Networks, Verodin, Cloud Security Alliance, BehavioSec, Cisco Systems, Inc., DH2i, Safe-T, Onward Security Corporation, ReversingLabs, MobiledgeX, Devo Technology, Inc., Logsign Inc, Teleperformance India, AppOmni, NETSCOUT, Votiro, Inc., The Crypsis Group, Signal Sciences, Xton Technologies, Bishop Fox, Hacktory, comforte AG, Infosec, ERP Maestro, SonicWall, ZeroNorth, i-Sprint Innovations Pte Ltd, Cloud Legion, Guardicore, Swimlane, QAD, NCP engineering GmbH, Experian Decision Analytics, Auth0, CyberScout, Clearswift, Proficio, N2WS, BoldCloud, IRONSCALES, Parasoft, Pavilion Data, AUTOCRYPT, CyberSaint Security, CyberArk, Highwire PR, and Semperis.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
