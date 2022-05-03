Executives In Charge of Their Organization's Technological Needs and Research and Development Are Eligible To Apply

SAN FRANCISCO , May 3, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, announced today that the last chance entry deadline for the Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards has been

extended till May 20 due to the numerous requests for deadline extensions.

IT World Awards will recognize Chief Technology Officers from all over the world for their achievements in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.

Learn more about the 2022 IT World Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/

IT industry's premier excellence awards program, the IT World Awards® honors achievements in every facet of the information technology and cyber security industries. This annual industry and peers program now has several major sections making this one of the most and only complete IT recognitions and achievements award programs in the world. There are many categories for which your organization and the people behind its success can be nominated.

A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users of information technology products and services can participate in the judging process.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

