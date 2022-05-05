Top Business and Innovation Honors Will Accept Nominations Till May 27
SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, announced today that the last chance entry deadline for the Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Awards has been extended till May 27 due to the numerous requests for individual deadline extensions.
Learn more about the 2022 Golden Bridge Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, 408-689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards